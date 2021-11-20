Badrinath Temple Closed: Chardham Yatra concludes with the closure of the doorways of Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand

Badrinath Temple Closed: In view of the blizzard all through the wintry weather season, the doorways of Badrinath temple positioned in Uttarakhand have been closed on Saturday night time. With this the holy Chardham Yatra additionally got here to an finish. An professional of the Devasthanam Board mentioned that the temple priest Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodiri carried out all of the spiritual rituals ahead of the doorways of the temple have been closed and the doorways of the temple have been closed at 6.45 pm.Additionally Learn – 21 12 months previous dispute of UP and Uttarakhand settled in a couple of mins, assets might be divided between the 2 states

Consistent with the professional, greater than 4 thousand devotees had amassed within the temple premises in this instance on Saturday. A complete of one,97,056 pilgrims visited the temple this 12 months to have darshan of Lord Badrinath. Out of the Chardhams of Uttarakhand, the doorways of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples have already been closed. With the closure of the doorways of Badrinath temple, this 12 months’s Chardham Yatra additionally got here to an finish. Additionally Learn – Underneath Congress rule, it was once allowed to dam the freeway on Friday and be offering prayers there: Amit Shah

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath temple closed for the wintry weather wreck nowadays. percent.twitter.com/pK0oZy4EQ0 – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

This 12 months the Chardham Yatra began within the month of overdue September because of the second one wave of the Kovid-19 pandemic. Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Leader Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed happiness over the a success yatra regardless of the COVID restrictions.

