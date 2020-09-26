Bae Da Bin Happily Celebrates Park Eun Bin’s Blossoming Relationship With Kim Min Jae In “Do You Like Brahms?”

SBS’s “Do You Like Brahms?” shared a glimpse of a contented second within the upcoming episode!

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romance drama about gifted classical music college students chasing love, happiness, and desires. Kim Min Jae stars as world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger, whereas Park Eun Bin performs Chae Track Ah, a violinist who got down to pursue her love of music later in life than her friends. Bae Da Bin takes the position of Kang Min Jung, Chae Track Ah’s greatest good friend.

Spoiler

In the final episode, Chae Track Ah promised to attend for Park Joon Younger, however the extra her emotions grew for him, the extra she grew anxious about their relationship. She grew to become acutely aware about their variations as a result of he’s a famend prodigy whereas she’s a late bloomer within the music world. Park Joon Younger realized Chae Track Ah was rising additional away from him and confessed he preferred her. Lastly, they opened up their emotions to one another and sealed their new relationship with a candy kiss.

On September 25, the drama unveiled new stills of Chae Track Ah and Park Joon Younger assembly with Kang Min Jung.

Chae Track Ah shyly tells Kang Min Jung about being in a relationship with Park Joon Younger, and Kang Min Jung fortunately offers her full blessing to the brand new couple. Kang Min Jung offers her a decent, supportive hug, and Chae Track Ah beams blissfully in her embrace.

Nonetheless, their happiness could also be short-lived attributable to a number of difficult issues. First off, Yoon Dong Yoon (Lee Yoo Jin), Chae Track Ah’s unrequited love, all of a sudden confessed to her, which can harm her relationship with Kang Min Jung. On prime of that, Han Hyun Ho (Kim Sung Cheol) and Lee Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun) will enhance the strain within the drama with their unpredictable jealousy.

The subsequent episode of “Do You Like Brahms?” will air on September 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)