Bae Doona And Cho Seung Woo Reunite At A Restaurant In “Forest Of Secrets and techniques” Season 2

The upcoming second season of tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques” gave a glimpse at what’s to return!

The 2017 first season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” advised the story of an impassive prosecutor named Hwang Si Mok (performed by Cho Seung Woo) and a warm-hearted police officer named Han Yeo Jin (performed by Bae Doona) who teamed as much as catch a serial killer and expose corruption within the prosecutor’s workplace.

In the second season of the present, Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin reunite underneath distinction circumstances, with the pair on reverse sides of a tense scenario involving the police and the prosecutor’s workplace.

On August 12, tvN launched new stills of Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin, who’re seeing one another for the primary time since their final assembly at a pojangmacha (out of doors consuming institution) within the first season.

Han Yeo Jin is now doing administrative work on the most important police headquarters and has been promoted to hitch a workforce that works to achieve the correct to analyze independently from the prosecution. In the meantime, Hwang Si Mok has completed his two-year time period on the department workplace in Tongyeong and all of a sudden will get a name from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Workplace earlier than he’s appointed to his new job. It seems that Han Yeo Jin was the one who referred to as him after listening to that Hwang Si Mok was in Seoul.

In the stills, the 2 could be pleased to see one another for the primary time in two years, however Hwang Si Mok wears an impassive expression whereas Han Yeo Jin is smiling brightly as if she’s used to it.

It appears that evidently Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin have reunited with the problem surrounding the rights of the prosecution and the police workplace in thoughts. How will they react after they discover out that considered one of them is a member of the joint council of the prosecution and police?

Moreover, Hwang Si Mok and Han Yeo Jin meet up at a restaurant, and followers who’ve observed that Hwang Si Mok all the time receives a telephone name throughout his meals within the first season hope that he’ll lastly be capable to eat in peace.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce stated, “After Han Yeo Jin hears that Hwang Si Mok is in Seoul, she makes plans to satisfy up with him. At their first assembly in two years, the 2 characters are displaying off nice chemistry that hasn’t modified over time.”

The manufacturing workforce added, “The scene portrayed within the stills is the scene that Cho Seung Woo selected as essentially the most memorable out of the primary two episodes. Tune in to see why the 2 characters have met up at a restaurant versus their standard pojangmacha.”

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” premieres on August 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

