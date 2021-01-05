Bae Doona And Lee Joon Talk On The Radio About Filming New Series Collectively, Co-Star Gong Yoo Sends In Messages

Bae Doona appeared on Lee Joon’s radio present, whereas their co-star Gong Yoo took half within the dialog by sending in messages!

On January 4, Bae Doona appeared on “Lee Joon’s Younger Avenue,” which was broadcast dwell starting at 8:30 p.m. KST. Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Gong Yoo are at the moment filming the Netflix Unique collection “The Silent Sea,” which is produced by Jung Woo Sung. In the meantime, Bae Doona is now selling her French comedy movie “#IAmHere.”

Bae Doona shared that she’d been hoping to return on Lee Joon’s radio present, expressing her gratitude over him having her on. About seeing Lee Joon in his function as a radio DJ that day, Bae Doona mentioned, “He does an important job, he appears cool. He’s cool on set too however he’s received a bit extra of knowledgeable vibe now in a means.” She added that on set he seems like a youthful brother.

When requested to call her most memorable function, Bae Doona mentioned, “There are such a lot of. I debuted by the 1999 movie ‘The Ring.’ I’ve performed loads of characters since then so it might be arduous to select which one I really like extra or consider extra, however I like characters that have given me my first experiences. I performed a Korean trade scholar who is actually unhealthy at singing within the movie ‘Linda Linda Linda.’ I additionally just like the movie ‘As One.’”

Bae Doona spoke about how she likes to be taught new issues for roles. She mentioned, “After taking part in roles that require me to be taught one thing, I’ve develop into hooked on it. If I’m advised that I must be taught one thing, then it makes me need to do it extra. Éric Lartigau, the director of ‘#IAmHere,’ is a good friend of mine. He mentioned that I might be taught French, so I instantly mentioned I’d do it.”

She shared that she enjoys new experiences comparable to studying Spanish, French, desk tennis, and archery. “When you begin getting cash, if you wish to be taught one thing with out your mother and father’ assist then you need to pay a lesson payment. However I feel I’ve develop into hooked on studying issues with out having to spend cash,” she mentioned.

“After I went on journeys with my French mates, they needed to converse in English due to me,” she additionally mentioned. “I felt unhealthy about that, and I accepted the provide that allowed me to be taught French. To be trustworthy, I couldn’t grasp French as a result of I used to be filming ‘Kingdom’ on the similar time, and I simply memorized the strains. Fortunately I’m not within the movie a lot.”

Lee Joon shared some insights into Bae Doona, saying that he’s typically touched by her massive coronary heart on set. “She gifted the employees with chairs with their names on them and even personally peels fruit. I’ve by no means seen somebody like that whereas working earlier than,” he mentioned. “She has to movie emotional scenes too and she or he’s an actor so she might be on edge but it surely’s superb how she takes care of everybody. Personally I discover it arduous to simply care for myself.”

Bae Doona replied, “In fact there are occasions after I’m that means too, however I get loads of consolation from the employees. I just like the ‘The Silent Sea’ employees a lot that I even miss them after I’m with them.”

Lee Joon shared that he’d eaten two bunches of the Shine Muscat grapes that Bae Doona had delivered to set. Bae Doona mentioned, “If I eat one thing and it’s scrumptious, then I carry it to set. I wished us all to get pleasure from issues like Shine Muscats and persimmons collectively. I’m glad that Lee Joon ate two bunches.”

Lee Joon additionally mentioned concerning the solid of the movie, “Our teamwork is so nice,” sharing that all of them take heed to the radio present whereas within the city of Jeoksong.

One other spotlight of the present was the messages that the pair acquired from Gong Yoo. “Chief Han, who’s within the city of Jeoksong in Paju, has despatched about 29 messages,” shared Lee Joon, referring to Gong Yoo as his character, the staff chief Han Yoon Jae.

Bae Doona requested him, “Are you consuming alone?” Gong Yoo referred to her by her character title as he replied, “Dr. Track Ji Ahn! Cease speaking about consuming. You lastly seen me. To suppose that the each of you seen Chief Han now,” making Lee Joon and Bae Doona snicker.

Gong Yoo saved sending in messages like, “The place is Dr. Track Ji Ahn’s knit sweater from? It’s fairly.” Whereas he mentioned that he wasn’t consuming alone, he later shared that he was consuming beer and mentioned, “I can’t look away as a result of I’m anxious about Dr. Track who’s dwell on air.” Bae Doona advised him to observe how a lot he drinks, reminding him that he had a 7 a.m. name time the following day.

Bae Doona additionally talked about her love for wine, sharing that she has over 100 bottles at residence and enjoys spending a while therapeutic whereas having one or two glasses a day. Gong Yoo wrote as a message, “For me, it’s white wine,” making fellow listeners snicker. When she shared that the factor she’d like to do that 12 months is journey, Gong Yoo commented to share that he feels the identical means.

The actress additionally expressed her affection for Lee Joon, saying, “My first impression of Lee Joon was that he was so cute. However now he’s actually cool. He’s so skilled and funky; he doesn’t goof round in any respect.”

