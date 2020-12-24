General News

Bae Doona Inspires Alain Chabat To Fly To Korea In French Film “#IAmHere”

December 24, 2020
Bae Doona serves because the inspiration for Alain Chabat’s unpredictable and life-changing journey within the French movie “#IAmHere”!

The French film, which is at the moment slated to be launched in Korea subsequent month, tells the story of a person named Stéphane (performed by Alain Chabat), who impulsively decides to fly all the way in which to Korea to satisfy Soo (performed by Bae Doona), a girl he met on-line.

Though issues don’t go fairly as Stéphane anticipated after his arrival in Korea, he winds up embarking on a enjoyable and chaotic journey that brings each him—and the viewers—loads of emotional therapeutic.

A number of the stills from the movie seize Stéphane having fun with his time on the airport by visiting a spa and posing for a selfie with some flight attendants, whereas others present him discovering Seoul for the primary time after lastly assembly up with Soo in individual.

“#IAmHere” will hit Korean theaters in January 2021.

