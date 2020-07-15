Bae Doona Makes Return As Impartial Detective With Soft Charisma In Season 2 Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

tvN’s upcoming sequel to “Forest of Secrets and techniques” launched the primary set of stills of Bae Doona!

“Forest of Secrets and techniques” (also referred to as “Stranger”) is a drama about an impassive prosecutor named Hwang Si Mok (performed by Cho Seung Woo) and a warm-hearted police officer named Han Yeo Jin (performed by Bae Doona) who be a part of forces to unravel hidden mysteries and examine corruption. The primary season, which aired in 2017, adopted the duo as they labored collectively to catch a serial killer and expose corruption inside the prosecutor’s workplace.

In the primary season, Han Yeo Jin was a detective with a robust will to point out no compromise relating to injustice. She was at all times first to run to the scene and was thoughtful and sympathetic to the ache of the victims. Above all, she was the one one Hwang Si Mok genuinely trusted. In the ultimate episode, she was promoted to a better rank.

The second season opens up two years after the incidents of the primary season. On July 15, tvN launched stills of Han Yeo Jin, who nonetheless has a gentle charisma and composure. The one distinction is that she has grown out her hair, giving her a extra swish aura. Viewers are trying ahead to seeing her character come to life as soon as extra.

The manufacturing crew of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” season two revealed one other change, sharing, “Han Yeo Jin is on obligation on the Korean Nationwide Police Company’s headquarters, not at Yongsan station.” Han Yeo Jin, who had at all times dreamed of being a detective within the violent crimes division, was at all times so happy with her job. So the principle query is: why is she working on the headquarters? Expectations are excessive concerning the upcoming occasions that can unfold in Han Yeo Jin’s life.

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” will premiere in August because the follow-up to “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.”

In the meantime, begin watching Bae Doona in “Matrimonial Chaos” with English subtitles beneath!

