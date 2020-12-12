Bae Doona Shares Funny Reaction And Expresses Thanks To Cho Seung Woo For Sending Gift To Set

Bae Doona received a present on set from her “Forest of Secrets and techniques” co-star Cho Seung Woo!

Bae Doona is at present filming the Netflix sci-fi horror thriller sequence “The Silent Sea,” which is produced by Jung Woo Sung and co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Joon.

On December 11, Bae Doona shared a photograph and video in her Instagram tales that present a espresso truck despatched by Cho Seung Woo to the set of the sequence. Banners on the truck learn, “I’m cheering on our Doona Bae and all of the solid and crew of ‘The Silent Sea’” and “I hope that you’ll movie safely and in good well being.”

Bae Doona wrote “Seung Woo Chooo!!!!!!!!!!” on the photograph and “Thanks Seung Woo Cho!” on the video. The clip options her loudly yelling his identify throughout the car parking zone as she heads towards the espresso truck whereas bowing. Her co-star Kim Solar Younger jokingly asks her, “Why didn’t the Prosecutor come?”, referring to Cho Seung Woo’s character in “Forest of Secrets and techniques.”

승우조!!!!! 검사님!!!! 검사님은 왜 안 오시는 거야!!! ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/mQSPyJP1fZ — 알 (@1023PM1104) December 11, 2020

Watch Bae Doona within the drama “Matrimonial Chaos” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)