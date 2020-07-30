Bae Doona Shares Her Thoughts On How Things Will Be Different In Season 2 Of “Forest Of Secrets and techniques”

Bae Doona is gearing as much as make her return as warm-hearted police officer Han Yeo Jin within the second season of tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques.”

The second season will carry concerning the reunion of impassive prosecutor Hwang Si Mok (performed by Cho Seung Woo) and warm-hearted police officer Han Yeo Jin (performed by Bae Doona). The 2 will likely be on reverse sides of a tense state of affairs involving the police and the prosecutor’s workplace.

The brand new season will comply with Han Yeo Jin as her job has shifted, and he or she is now doing administrative work on the predominant police headquarters. Bae Doona mentioned she was barely greatly surprised by the change at first and added, “It made me surprise how Han Yeo Jin is feeling, and whether or not she’s feeling lonely and worn out.” She added that she started to grasp the motivations of her character as she learn the script and defined, “I feel throughout her work within the critical crimes unit, she will need to have seen the executive issues that plagued the division and felt the will to study the ropes so she might higher the system. Han Yeo Jin is in a distinct place, however she is there to study, change, and develop.”

Bae Doona continued to point out deep affection for her character as she mentioned, “I like Han Yeo Jin. I used to be very keen on her once I needed to let her go after the primary season, and I’m so comfortable to be returning to her once more. She has a delicate charisma and power. She is knowing however resolute, she has a robust ethical compass, and is a seasoned skilled who sees issues by until the tip.” She emphasised that’s the reason she needs to see Han Yeo Jin’s new surroundings as extra of an “growth” than a “change.”

Bae Doona additionally shared her pleasure to be working with Cho Seung Woo and the opposite solid members once more. She mentioned, “To me, Hwang Si Mok is Cho Seung Woo. We’re going to point out an excellent partnership of belief as soon as once more.” She added, “It was extra snug this time round as a result of we’d already labored collectively as soon as.”

She concluded by stating, “Every time a venture begins, no solid or crew member can assure that it will likely be successful. All we will do is do our greatest to create a very good story. I feel our drama being praised and us with the ability to return for an additional season was an excellent reward for us all. I’m particularly proud and grateful that this second season got here to fruition due to the love of our followers.”

The second season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques” would be the follow-up to “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” and can premiere on August 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Bae Doona within the drama “Matrimonial Chaos” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)