Bae Doona Talks About Working With Directors From Around The World, Friendship With Gong Yoo, And More

On the January 13 episode of tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block,” actress Bae Doona appeared as a visitor.

Requested what she had been doing these days, she replied, “As at all times, I’m simply working and preserving busy filming dramas and flicks.” She additionally talked about her newest film, “#IAmHere,” which is ready to premiere in Korea on January 14. She defined, “It’s a French film that I labored on with a French director and actors, however was filmed in Korea. A person who labored as a chef in France meets a Korean lady named Soo on social media and involves Korea to see her, however Soo isn’t there on the airport when he arrives. After residing within the airport for a bit, he decides to go discover Soo.”

After her work in the hit Netflix sequence “Kingdom” was introduced up, she smiled and mentioned, “Isn’t it nice? I feel it was very well-made. I’d monitor myself throughout filming and say, ‘I feel I did nice.’ Gong Yoo tells me that there’s nobody who has such excessive shallowness as me.”

She then in contrast her work with numerous administrators from world wide. “There’s a purpose that ‘Kingdom’ did so nicely,” she mentioned. “Director Kim Sung Hoon doesn’t ever cellphone it in. He’s centered to the purpose of obsession. Simply to movie a single head rolling, he would go for 74 takes. Director Koreeda Hirokazu is the other. He does every thing in a single take. At first, I used to be greatly surprised. I questioned, ‘Is that this actually OK? Has he given up on me?’ However he movies in a documentary model.”

She continued, “The Wachowskis and Éric Lartigau are very spontaneous administrators. There have been instances once I would get an A4-sized paper with my traces on the morning that I used to be scheduled to shoot. They’d simply write it out proper there. I feel they’re geniuses.”

Bae Doona labored with Koreeda Hirokazu within the upcoming movie “Dealer” alongside Track Kang Ho and Kang Dong Received. The Wachowskis directed “Sense8,” a world Netflix sequence, whereas Éric Lartigau is the director of “#IAmHere.”

Bae Doona is presently engaged on the Netflix sequence “The Sea of Silence” with Gong Yoo and Lee Joon, which is being produced by Jung Woo Sung. Earlier than she got here on “You Quiz on the Block,” she had requested Gong Yoo for recommendation. “I informed him that I used to be just a little afraid of the quizzes and he informed me that it’s okay if I get them unsuitable,” she mentioned.

She added that she and Gong Yoo name one another “black sesame” and “steamed white rice cake” as nicknames. “Gong Yoo may be very tanned for his function in ‘The Sea of Silence,’ whereas I look as pale as I often look,” she mentioned. “However it created an enormous distinction between us. Gong Yoo mentioned that we had been like white and brown sugar. However that felt too candy, so we went with black sesame and white rice truffles as an alternative.”

Lastly, Bae Doona talked about her love for her work. “I can’t think about a life during which I’m not an actor,” she mentioned. “Performing is all I understand how to do. I grew to become an actor earlier than I discovered to dream of appearing. I used to be solid on the road and have become a mannequin, did journal shoots, did TV commercials, after which debuted in a film. However I don’t remorse being an actor. If I used to be born once more, I’d do the identical factor.”

She went on, “I feel that being an actor is a very good job. In fact, there are stuff you need to put up with. With a view to create an actual character from textual content on a web page, you must be extraordinarily delicate about numerous issues, so it could actually influence one’s every day life. Aside from my expertise, there may come a time when the general public is sick of seeing me and needs to see much less of me. I feel that that point may come sometime. That’s why I’m working exhausting proper now. Individuals ask me why I don’t take a break, however this time proper now could be too valuable. I need to reside every day as intensely as doable. As I handed 40, I assumed that I ought to reside with out regrets. I really feel like I’m residing my life on units. Proper now, my complete life is on set.”

