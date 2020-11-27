Bae Doona Thanks Jung Ryeo Won And Son Dam Bi For Their Gift

Bae Doona obtained a present from Jung Ryeo Won and Son Dam Bi!

Bae Doona is at the moment filming the Netflix sci-fi horror thriller sequence “The Silent Sea,” which is produced by Jung Woo Sung and co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Joon.

The sequence is about in a future through which the earth offers with meals and water shortages and a particular staff is shipped to the moon to retrieve a mysterious pattern from an deserted analysis station.

On November 26, Bae Doona shared movies in her Instagram tales of a espresso truck on set that was despatched by Jung Ryeo Won and Son Dam Bi. They wrote on a banner, “Congrats to ‘Doo Na Bae’ on branching out into area!” One other banner on the truck reads, “We hope for the security of all of the ‘The Silent Sea’ solid and crew throughout filming.”

Bae Doona wrote “Thanks” in English and added coronary heart emojis to the primary video. On the second, she put a laughing emoji over their joke about her “branching out into area” and complimented them on their wit. She additionally confirmed herself having fun with a drink from the truck.

Watch Bae Doona in “Matrimonial Chaos” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)