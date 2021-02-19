Bae Hyun Sung And Noh Jung Ui Talk About Their Chemistry In “Expensive.M” + How They Became Friends Quickly

Bae Hyun Sung and Noh Jung Ui dished on their chemistry of their upcoming KBS drama “Expensive.M”!

A spin-off of the hit internet drama sequence “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama that tells the story of the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless put up that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board. NCT‘s Jaehyun shall be making his appearing debut within the drama as male lead Cha Min Ho, a intelligent and imaginative computer-engineering scholar, whereas Park Hye Soo will star as his longtime BFF Ma Joo Ah, a cheerful enterprise administration main who has by no means had a boyfriend.

Noh Jung Ui shall be taking up the position of second-year economics scholar Web optimization Ji Min, which was beforehand performed by Kim Sae Ron in “Love Playlist,” and Bae Hyun Sung shall be reprising his position as Web optimization Ji Min’s loving boyfriend, third-year pc engineering scholar Park Ha Neul.

Explaining how they bought into character to play the beloved campus couple often called the “magnet couple,” Noh Jung Ui shared, “I used to be grateful to Bae Hyun Sung for taking the result in make the environment on set snug. Our secret to bringing the ‘magnet couple’ to life was working collectively to determine the best way to make our two characters look undeniably candy and in love, in addition to doing our utmost whereas appearing.”

In the meantime, Bae Hyun Sung revealed that he made it his high precedence to grow to be shut with Noh Jung Ui as shortly as potential, in order that they may extra convincingly painting the smitten couple on display.

“I believed that the ‘magnet couple’ wanted to look pure and fairly [in terms of chemistry], so my principal aim and high precedence was changing into buddies with Noh Jung Ui shortly,” stated the actor. “We spent lots of time speaking in regards to the drama, and I additionally tried to be thoughtful in order that Noh Jung Ui might really feel snug throughout filming.”

Noh Jung Ui agreed, “In the course of the strategy of working collectively on the drama, Bae Hyun Sung and I had lots of conversations through which we shared our personal analyses of the drama and our characters. Due to that, we didn’t face any large difficulties whereas appearing collectively.”

The actress went on so as to add humbly, “The director and manufacturing employees additionally gave us lots of assist.”

“Expensive.M” premieres on February 26 at 11:10 p.m KST and shall be out there with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

