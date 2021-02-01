Bae Hyun Sung Is A Sweet And Loving Boyfriend In Upcoming Romance Drama “Expensive.M”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Expensive.M” launched new stills of Bae Hyun Sung!

A spin-off of the hit internet drama sequence “Love Playlist,” “Expensive.M” is a romance drama concerning the campus-wide seek for “M,” a thriller particular person who’s talked about in an nameless put up that causes a stir on a Seoyeon College on-line discussion board.

The story revolves across the six college students Ma Joo Ah (Park Hye Soo), Cha Min Ho (NCT‘s Jaehyun), Website positioning Ji Min (Noh Jung Ui), Park Ha Neul (Bae Hyun Sung), Gil Mok Jin (UP10TION‘s Lee Jin Hyuk), and Hwang Bo Younger (Woo Davi) of Seoyeon College.

Bae Hyun Sung will probably be taking part in the quiet and shy Park Ha Neul, a third-year college scholar majoring in pc science. He’s additionally the loving boyfriend of the star of Seoyeon College’s cheer workforce, Website positioning Ji Min. Park Ha Neul is a candy boyfriend to the extent that his passion is taking photographs of his girlfriend for her.

Park Ha Neul’s candy persona is conveyed straight via the newly launched stills, his mild smile melting the hearts of viewers. In the stills, Park Ha Neul acts cute for his girlfriend whereas holding a cup of espresso he’s planning on ingesting together with her, and he has a really happy and pleased smile as he takes photographs of his girlfriend.

The story behind the couple Website positioning Ji Min and Park Ha Neul started via the net drama “Love Playlist,” and their romance story will proceed to unfold within the upcoming Friday drama “Expensive.M.” On high of that, Park Ha Neul will present a brand new aspect of himself as he faces numerous adjustments in his life, comparable to switching majors to pc science to observe his dream of changing into a sport developer, in addition to his father’s passing.

“Expensive.M” will premiere on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST.

Watch a teaser for “Expensive.M” with English subtitles right here:

