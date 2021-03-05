Bae In Hyuk In Talks To Join Kang Min Ah And Park Ji Hoon’s New Drama + Lee Shin Young Steps Down Due To Schedule

“Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring” (literal title) shall be present process a change in its major solid.

Beforehand in January, Lee Shin Young was confirmed to tackle the function of Nam Soo Hyun within the new webtoon-based drama.

Nonetheless, the drama revealed on March 5, “After dialogue with Lee Shin Young’s company, he shall be leaving the drama attributable to scheduling conflicts.”

It was reported that Bae In Hyuk shall be taking on the function of Nam Soo Hyun in Lee Shin Young’s place, to which Bae In Hyuk’s company commented in response, “Bae In Hyuk is positively contemplating the supply to star in ‘Seen from a Distance, Inexperienced Spring.’”

The upcoming drama will painting a practical story of school college students struggling to face a tricky world. Bae In Hyuk is in talks to play the sensible perfectionist Nam Soo Hyun who has straight As in all of his courses. Park Ji Hoon and Kang Min Ah will play Yeo Joon and Kim So Bin, respectively, and CLC’s Eunbin has additionally been confirmed for the solid.

