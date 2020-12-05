Bae Jong Ok Is Intrigued By Shin Hye Sun In Upcoming Drama “Mr. Queen”

tvN’s upcoming weekend drama “Mr. Queen” has launched new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Bae Jong Ok!

“Mr. Queen” is an upcoming tvN historic fusion drama a few man from fashionable instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Sun stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Jang Bong Hwan, a chef who works within the Blue Home. Kim Jung Hyun stars as King Cheoljong, who is a weak and ineffective king on the skin however is stronger and sharper than he seems. Bae Jong Ok performs Queen Sunwon, who holds the reins of true energy from behind the throne, and Jo Yeon Hee performs Queen Jo, an bold and grasping lady who seeks to achieve authority and management of all the things.

The newly launched stills present a glimpse of an intriguing assembly between the the three strongest girls within the palace. Queen Suwon, probably the most highly effective of all of them, exhibits off her extraordinary aura together with her charismatic eyes and glistening royal robes. Queen Jo sits to her left and beams warmly, however her eyes are crammed with slyness and conceitedness.

Kim So Yong sits earlier than them with a vivid grin, however her eyes dart round for the reality. It’s not straightforward for her to tell apart between the 2 completely different queens and deal with them within the correct manner. Though they’re troublesome to method, she manages to win them over together with her social life abilities from the fashionable world. Viewers are keen to search out out extra about their relationship and the way Kim So Yong will be capable to survive this period’s strict ideas and guidelines.

One different key level moreover the comedian aid is the thrilling palace that’s crammed with secrets and techniques, rumors, and struggle for energy. The drama’s manufacturing workforce shared, “The conflict of nerves between the highly effective girls of the royal household can be each hilarious and thrilling. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how Queen Kim So Yong will turn into the middle of it. You possibly can sit up for the surprising hilarious synergy between Shin Hye Sun and Bae Jong Ok.”

“Mr. Queen” premiers on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST and can be accessible on Viki.

