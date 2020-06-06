Bae Jong Ok Talks About Movie Promotions During Pandemic, Working With Shin Hye Solar, And More

In a latest interview, veteran actress Bae Jong Ok mentioned her new film “Innocence,” the continued COVID-19 pandemic, and extra.

“Harmless” tells the story of a lawyer named Jung In (Shin Hye Solar) making an attempt to show her mom’s innocence and uncover the secrets and techniques of a small village with the assistance of the native mayor (Heo Jun Ho). Her mom, Hwa Ja (Bae Jong Ok), was accused of homicide after the rice wine was poisoned at her husband’s funeral, however she is affected by reminiscence loss and can’t defend herself.

First, Bae Jong Ok talked in regards to the difficulties of selling films through the pandemic. She stated, “No matter whether or not the film does good or unhealthy, it will be [easy to accept the results] as soon as it’s launched rapidly and evaluated by the viewers. Nonetheless, it’s inconceivable to launch the film due to COVID-19, but we nonetheless should proceed promotions, in order that’s the arduous half. I don’t assume I’m the one one who’s experiencing this, and it’s one thing we haven’t skilled earlier than. So I consolation myself with the thought that I’m not the one one fighting this.”

She additionally shared her ideas about how some younger actors don’t spend time on set nowadays however wait of their automobiles as an alternative. She commented, “[On the drama set], I am going to my ready room and sleep, drink espresso, and memorize scripts. In that area, you get a whole lot of concepts and really feel a whole lot of vivid feelings. However nowadays, younger actors are solely of their automobiles, and they solely come out to behave when the crew calls them for his or her flip. You get a sense from the placement you must act in, so I’m wondering why they don’t need to get to know that. In keeping with managers, it’s a struggle of ‘delight.’ I don’t assume it’s something to place your delight on the road for. That’s why their performing isn’t rising.”

Bae Jong Ok talked about her chemistry with Shin Hye Solar in “Innocence.” She stated, “We act as a mom and daughter, however there weren’t many scenes the place we labored collectively. However I used to be trying ahead to performing together with her as a result of she portrayed her roles very nicely in lots of dramas. I feel working towards your performing earlier than filming is necessary, however at first, I didn’t let her see me prepare. There’s a scene the place the 2 characters meet for the primary time in a long time within the reception room, and it will be utterly totally different if she noticed me for the primary time [in that scene] with aged make-up quite than seeing me with it beforehand. I attempted to keep up mysteriousness as a result of I assumed such synergy was necessary. Shin Hye Solar tried to come back and see me with my aged make-up on, however I advised her to not are available. She additionally stated she felt [more] emotional the second she first noticed me within the reception room.”

When requested what performing means to her, Bae Jong Ok stated, “I feel I’m probably the most alive once I’m performing. Really, I envy genius actors. I’m an individual who grows whereas finding out. That’s why I’m right here as we speak. Genius actors shine once they have the proper function, however once they don’t, nobody is as lonely as them. I didn’t have a lot time to shine, however I’ve enjoyable creating characters and I’m consistently engaged on my performing.”

Lastly, the actress shared she needs to be seem in comedies subsequent. She defined, “In my 20s and 30s, I used to be immersed in being critical. I assumed, ‘I’ll be an actress with depth,’ and I assumed being humorous was nothing necessary. Now, I need to play a lightweight but honest character quite than a heavy function. However I’m unhappy that there aren’t any sitcoms nowadays. An actor is a ready job. It’s a really troublesome job in case you can’t settle for ready. Generally, I’m amazed at how time has handed by, and I really feel grateful about it. I want to do higher sooner or later.”

“Innocence” is presently set to be launched in Korea on June 10.

