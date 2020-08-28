Bae Seul Gi Announces Plans To Marry YouTuber Boyfriend And Shares Photos

On August 27, the singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram account to share a handwritten letter with followers about her marriage ceremony plans. Her letter reads as follows:

Howdy, that is Bae Seul Gi.

That is my first public handwritten letter, so I’m very nervous, and on high of that, I be apologetic about telling everybody this information once we’re going by way of a distressful time. Nonetheless, I feel it’s proper that I ought to inform you the information as a substitute of letting you hear it by way of the information.

It’s already been 15 years since I debuted. If I embody the time after I began performing in center and highschool, it’s been greater than 20 years since I began showing on TV. I made my debut at a younger age after I didn’t know something, and I used to be liked unexpectedly, however there have been additionally painful occasions.

The reality is, I believed I lived with a relaxed and down-to-earth mindset, however I’ve been residing in confusion with unknown anxiousness within the nook of my thoughts. I feel I’ve been nervously struggling with the burden of life.

Then I grew to become conscious of myself after assembly my boyfriend. My coronary heart feels heat simply by speaking with him, and the stress in my life started to lower.

Then one thing superb occurred! I used to assume marriage was for different folks, however I spotted I wish to spend the remainder of my life with him.

My boyfriend is youthful than me however has a giant, heat coronary heart, and though he’s a non-celebrity, he isn’t abnormal. I’m grateful for every day I’m with him, and I thank God for letting me meet such a valuable particular person!

The ceremony, which was scheduled for the tip of September with members of the family, associates, and shut acquaintances, could also be rescheduled because of the more and more critical state of affairs of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. After all, I can have a small, personal marriage ceremony, however I wish to have fun with the folks I treasure.

Greater than possible, the marriage shall be delayed. I’m grateful to everybody round me who’re nervous about me, however I’m much more sorry that I can’t thank them in particular person due to the present circumstances.

To any extent further, I’ll do my finest to behave extra actively and make a cheerful household as one man’s spouse. I’ll stay by spreading heat love.

Have power and maintain your well being throughout this troublesome time. Might all households be stuffed with peace and happiness! Thanks for studying this lengthy letter.

From,

Bae Seul Gi