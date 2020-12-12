Bae Sung Woo To Be Removed From His Drama “Delayed Justice” Following Drunk Driving Incident

Bae Sung Woo can be leaving the forged of “Delayed Justice.”

On December 10, it was revealed that the actor was booked for a DUI (driving beneath the affect) final month, and his driver’s license has been suspended.

He acknowledged by way of his company, “I totally understand the duty I maintain for what I did incorrect with no room for excuses. I settle for all the criticism and am deeply regretful. I can be cautious in all methods to ensure that one thing like this to by no means occur once more, and I’ll take time to self-reflect.”

Following requires the actor to be faraway from his present drama “Delayed Justice,” which he’s main together with Kwon Sang Woo, the drama’s manufacturing staff launched the next assertion on December 11:

Initially, we specific apologies for inflicting concern to viewers as a result of drunk driving of Bae Sung Woo, who’s at present starring in “Delayed Justice.” That is the manufacturing staff’s assertion concerning the matter. After listening to the information of the main actor’s drunk driving, the manufacturing staff and broadcasting station SBS mentioned the absolute best approach to resolve the scenario, and the conclusion we have now come to to date is that it’s inevitable for the actor to depart the drama. Consequently, Bae Sung Woo will now not take part in filming, and the drama’s future plot is at present beneath dialogue. Following the published of episode 12 on December 12, “Delayed Justice” will take three weeks off to reorganize after which resume broadcasts subsequent 12 months. As filming is full by way of episode 16, these episodes will air with Bae Sung Woo edited out as a lot as potential, and episodes 17 by way of 20 can be filmed with out this actor. We are going to put together to air the broadcasts with none points. We ask on your understanding as this can be a determination made in consideration of this system movement skilled by the viewers and the potential hurt that may very well be induced to the opposite actors and workers. We as soon as once more sincerely apologize for inflicting an inconvenience in watching “Delayed Justice.”

