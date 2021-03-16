General News

BAE173 Announces 1st Comeback With New Mini Album “INTERSECTION : TRACE”

March 16, 2021
BAE173 is gearing up for his or her first comeback!

On March 16, the primary teaser was launched for his or her second mini album “INTERSECTION : TRACE. The picture reveals the 9 members standing on desks and consists of the textual content, “Liked you.”

BAE173 debuted in November with the album “INTERSECTION : SPARK” and title monitor “Crush on U.” Their new album “INTERSECTION : TRACE” is about to be launched on April 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for extra teasers!

