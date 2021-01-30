Baek Jong Won And Yang Se Hyung’s “The Paikfather” Announces Temporary Hiatus

MBC’s “The Paikfather” has introduced it is happening a brief hiatus.

On the January 30 episode of “The Paikfather,” Baek Jong Won said that the present’s first season would wrap up on the finish of February.

He stated, “I’m mentioning it now whereas I bear in mind it, however ‘The Paikfather’ will proceed broadcasting till the tip of February after which take a break. As a result of it’s troublesome. There aren’t many episodes left. If you wish to study the dishes that we confirmed within the first half of the season, please watch the movies on social media and examine the substances completely. There are about 4 episodes left, so please observe intently.”

He continued, “Reside broadcasts are very troublesome. To be able to put together for the reside broadcast, the manufacturing workers and I’ve to rehearse ranging from the early morning. Our vitality ranges are depleted. We’re going to maintain going till the tip of February after which take a break to recharge earlier than beginning once more.”

He concluded jokingly, “This present truly requires extra finances than you’d assume. Thanks to all of the advertisers who sponsor us.”

“The Paikfather” is a reside broadcast cooking present by which Baek Jong Won teaches folks easy methods to cook dinner irrespective of their stage of expertise. Yang Se Hyung additionally co-hosts the present, which premiered in June 2020.

Take a look at “The Paikfather” on Viki beneath!

Supply (1) (2)