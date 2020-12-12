General News

Baek Yerin Affectionately Thanks Red Velvet’s Yeri For Her Show Of Support

December 12, 2020
Red Velvet’s Yeri and Baek Yerin shared an lovable alternate on Instagram!

On December 10, Baek Yerin launched her second full-length album “tellusboutyourself,” and Yeri instantly took to Instagram Tales to indicate love for the brand new album. The Red Velvet member posted a screenshot of herself listening to Baek Yerin’s new music and added the enthusiastic caption, “She’s one of the best!!!!!!!!!!”

Baek Yerin then returned the love by sharing Yeri’s submit on her personal Instagram story and affectionately writing, “Yerimmie, I’m all the time grateful to you. A phenomenal one who is all the time the primary to contact me and cheer me on.”

Take a look at the music video for Baek Yerin’s new self-composed title monitor “0415” right here!

