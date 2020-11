Mark your calendars—Baek Yerin is making her return!

On November 23, Baek Yerin formally introduced that she can be releasing her second full-length album subsequent month. The singer shall be dropping her brand-new album, entitled “tellusboutyourself,” on December 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

Baek Yerin additionally revealed an intriguing first teaser for the upcoming album, which you’ll take a look at beneath.

Are you excited for Baek Yerin’s comeback?