Baek Yerin Speaks Out Against Inflated Resale Of Her Limited Edition LP

Baek Yerin addressed the net resale of her album.

On Could 11, the singer posted an Instagram Story of her ideas.

She wrote, “Please don’t purchase or promote resold objects. Thanks a lot for liking [the LP] greater than our expectations. My album was first launched in December of final 12 months. With a view to reward followers with a form of steady occasion, the Blue Vinyl and Majang staff members labored actually arduous for months to seize it in good high quality. However how are you able to promote the 50,000 gained (roughly $41) LP for 5 instances the worth?”

She continued, “I hope that the reselling tradition that harms the artists for one’s acquire can shortly change in order that we will react with extreme punishment. Simply because everyone seems to be doing it doesn’t justify your personal unlawful actions.”

Baek Yerin final launched the album “Each letter I despatched you” in December 2019 and achieved an authorized all-kill upon its launch.

