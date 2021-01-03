Baekhyun Holds 1st Solo Concert And Hints At Something New From EXO

EXO’s Baekhyun efficiently wrapped up his first solo live performance!

On January 3, Baekhyun held his on-line live performance “Past LIVE – BAEKHYUN : LIGHT” by way of the stay live performance streaming service Past LIVE.

Baekhyun carried out a wide range of songs together with B-sides from his solo albums, his “Report of Youth” OST “Each Second,” and his newest single “Amusement Park.”

Baekhyun additionally carried out the title tune “Get You Alone” and B-side observe “Addicted” from his upcoming Japanese solo mini album. After performing “Get You Alone,” Baekhyun commented, “Isn’t the stage horny like me?” and added, “I used to be considering what sort of present I ought to give my followers, and I made a decision to disclose the songs on my Japanese mini album that might be launched on January 20.”

He then gave solo performances of EXO’s “Name Me Child” and “Growl” and EXO-CBX’s “Blooming Day.” The singer shared, “The performances took me again to the previous. I used to be actually out of breath, singing these alone after having sung them with the EXO members. EXO songs actually are exhausting. Singing them alone made me miss the members.” He additionally revealed, “I believe one thing new will come out this yr. It’s exhausting to sing alone, so I’ve to sing along with the EXO members.”

Earlier than the encore, the music video for “Get You Alone” was additionally revealed for the primary time, thrilling followers. Baekhyun then sang his model of BoA’s “Backyard within the Air” and shared just a few phrases forward of the ultimate encore tune.

“Within the feedback, I noticed somebody say that I’m ‘somebody who can do the whole lot.’ Even I believe that I’m somebody who can do the whole lot,” he playfully mentioned. He continued, “However all of that is solely attainable if you happen to’re right here. With out all of you, I don’t really feel motivated to do such issues.” Baekhyun additionally joked, “After the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s have a 24-hour live performance offline. You possibly can’t go house and it’s a must to keep trapped inside.”

Lastly, he expressed, “I believe the explanation Lee Soo Man gave me the superpower of sunshine is in order that I can all the time keep subsequent to all of you. I’ll keep subsequent to you for an extended, very long time. I’ll preserve working exhausting and rising, so please present me plenty of love.” Baekhyun wrapped up the live performance with EXO-CBX’s “Cherish.”

