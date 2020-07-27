BAFTA announces TV awards presenters and other broadcast details

The British Academy has introduced some intriguing new details about their long-awaited 2020 TV awards ceremony, with the particular socially-distanced BAFTA ceremony set to be joined by a diverse assortment of celebrities to current the coveted awards alongside foremost host Richard Ayoade.

In accordance with BAFTA, some presenters will award the prizes from the studio together with Adrian Lester, Regular Folks’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, Greg Davies, Himesh Patel, Jessica Hynes, Gangs of London’s Joe Cole and Sope Dirisu, Stacey Dooley and Nina Sosonya.

In the meantime, a bunch of other well-known faces – together with Billy Porter, Chris O’Dowd, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Ruth Madeley, Jeff Goldblum and Muppets stars Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy – will current just about by way of videolink, that means the age of Zoom TV isn’t fairly over but. All nominees and winners can even be watching from dwelling.

And the leisure doesn’t cease there – alongside the primary awards presenting audiences can even be handled to 2 performances from comic, musician and actor Tim Minchin (together with an authentic track composed for the occasion), in addition to a particular BAFTA pre-show offered by Tom Allen in lieu of the same old pink carpet that includes interviews with nominees and superstar visitor panellists.

General, it appears set to be an uncommon if entertaining spin on the same old BAFTA ceremony, with anticipated winners together with Chernobyl, Fleabag, The Crown, The Virtues and Giri/Haji alongside the public-voted Virgin Media Should-See Second of 2019 and Idris Elba, who will obtain the BAFTA Particular award “in recognition of his distinctive profession and dedication to championing range and new expertise within the business.”

Certain, there received’t be the same old crowd of celebs and everybody should follow their “gracious loser” face from dwelling as a substitute, however in these uncommon instances it’s good to see some type of the annual awards-fest coming to life.

The Virgin Media BAFTAs will air on Friday 31 July from 7.00pm BBC One