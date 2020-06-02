BAFTA Appoints TV Producer Krishnendu Majumdar as Chair – Variety

TV producer Krishnendu Majumdar has been confirmed as chair of the British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts, turning into the primary individual of shade to carry the position in BAFTA’s 73-year historical past, and the youngest chair in 35 years.

The choice, which was made at BAFTA’s digital Annual Common Assembly final evening, was anticipated as Majumdar was beforehand deputy chair, and historically the deputy turns into chair. His tenure as chair will run for the following three years – the newly prolonged time period for all future BAFTA chairs. He succeeds “1917” producer Pippa Harris, who now serves as deputy chair.

In a press release, Majumdar mentioned: “This yr has been a tough and turbulent time for a lot of in our business, working with Pippa, BAFTA’s proficient and dedicated employees and membership, I would like BAFTA to be on the coronary heart of rebuilding the business post-Covid. It’s critical to make sure that we help folks of all backgrounds, races and genders. Range and inclusion are essential for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we are going to proceed to be a pacesetter for actual change throughout our business.”

BAFTA lately unveiled a brand new steering group to guide a serious evaluation to assist enhance illustration in its movie awards, after widespread criticism for his or her lack of variety earlier this yr.

Majumdar has been intently concerned with BAFTA for 14 years, having been the chair of the Studying and New Expertise committee (2006-2010), the chair of the Tv Committee (2015-2019), and a member of the Board of Trustees for 9 years.

Majumdar co-founded the impartial manufacturing firm Me + You Productions in 2012, alongside Richard Yee. Since then, he has produced the Dominic Savage drama sequence “I Am” for Channel 4, and the Worldwide Emmy-winning comedy “Hoff The File.” He has govt produced two sequence of the comedy drama “Sick Of It,” as properly as the documentary sequence “The Moaning of Life.” Majumdar was additionally a showrunner on the BAFTA-nominated hit franchise “An Fool Overseas.”

Earlier than co-founding Me + You, Majumdar labored as a contract producer and director. His earlier credit embody BAFTA-nominated polemical movie “Who You Callin’ a N—er?” for Channel 4, and the most important political movie “Michael Howard: No Extra Mr Nasty” for BBC Two.