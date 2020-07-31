BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar Reflects on TV Awards’ Virtual Pivot

The British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts (BAFTA) managed to stage its glitzy Movie Awards in February on the Royal Albert Corridor with legions of celebrities simply earlier than the coronavirus lockdown, however its Tv Awards on Friday will likely be a really completely different affair.

Gone is the normal pink carpet. This yr’s occasion is a digital ceremony, which will likely be hosted from an audience-free studio by comic, filmmaker and actor Richard Ayoade (“Journey Man,” “The IT Crowd”).

Even when it’s not potential for all of the nominees and the TV business to collect in particular person on the night time, BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar — who took over in June from producer Pippa Harris — says it’s vital for BAFTA to “rejoice the brilliance and the significance of tv” through the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The co-founder of Me+You Productions, Majumdar is at present producing a brand new sequence of Dominic Savage’s drama anthology, “I Am,” starring Suranne Jones and Ashley Walters, for Channel 4, which fits into manufacturing on Monday. He was beforehand a showrunner on the BAFTA-nominated hit world franchise “An Fool Overseas.”

“Particularly in the intervening time, with what we live by way of, tv actually brings folks collectively,” says Majumdar. “TV is without doubt one of the most dominant cultural varieties on this planet at this time. Lengthy kind TV drama has, I believe, taken over from the novel when it comes to storytelling.”

Available at Friday’s digital BAFTA TV Awards will likely be expertise together with Adrian Lester, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Paul Mescal and Nina Sosanya to assist announce this yr’s winners, whereas the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Chris O’Dowd, David Tennant and Kermit the Frog will current awards by way of video hyperlink.

As with the BAFTA Craft Awards, held earlier this month, the winners will present pre-recorded acceptance speeches. Frontrunners for this yr BAFTAs, thought-about the U.Okay.’s premier TV awards, embrace “Chernobyl,” “Fleabag,” “The Crown,” “Giri/Haji” and “The Virtues.”

Actor, author and producer Idris Elba will even obtain the Particular Award, certainly one of BAFTA’s highest accolades, to mark his profession and his championing of range and new expertise.

Majumdar notes that BAFTA’s pivot to a digital ceremony has had plenty of constructive advantages, with the group working arduous to provide a variety of actions to “make it particular.”

For instance, photographer Rankin directed BAFTA’s first digital photograph shoot of this yr’s nominees. The images have been launched Thursday and have been extensively picked up within the media. The socially distanced shoot passed off in every of the nominees’ properties by way of a sequence of video calls, with the assistance of their households and associates. They embrace “Physician Foster” star Suranne Jones who’s pictured studying a newspaper in an armchair in her backyard shed, and “The Virtues” actor Stephen Graham leaping within the air from a trampoline. “They’re sensible photos,” says Majumdar. “We’re attempting to make up for not having a pink carpet.”

Forward of the ceremony, which airs on BBC One within the U.Okay. at 7pm BST, comic Tom Allen is internet hosting the “Virgin Media BAFTA TV Pre-Present,” which is able to stream stay on BAFTA’s social channels on YouTube, Twitter and Fb from 6pm. Taking the place of the normal pink carpet program, the present will function interviews with nominees and visitor presenters, together with Jodie Comer, Glenda Jackson and Stacey Dooley.

Majumdar additionally flags up a sequence of free on-line masterclasses and craft classes with nominees that BAFTA has produced forward of the awards. Often these would happen behind closed doorways, however they’ve been made publicly out there. “We’ve reached larger audiences by pivoting to be on-line,” says Majumdar. “It’s an actual alternative for us to attach with folks.”

This yr’s occasion additionally takes place amid an ongoing evaluation at BAFTA to enhance illustration in its awards, after widespread criticism for a scarcity of range on this yr’s Movie Awards.

Majumdar says BAFTA’s “root and department” range evaluation covers the movie, TV and video games awards, and can report in September.

Within the meantime, the manager says he’s “inspired” by the range of the TV Awards, stating that 36% of the efficiency nominees are from various backgrounds, which is considerably up on 14% final yr. “There’s actual progress and encouragement there. It’s actually vital that our awards mirror society.”

He notes, nonetheless, that there’s “extra work to be accomplished” in range across the TV Craft Awards.

He additionally addresses criticism in regards to the lack of range in BAFTA’s factual tv class, which was flagged up earlier this yr by business community We’re Doc Ladies.

The nominations for the BAFTA TV factual director class are an all-male affair. For the second yr in succession, not a single girl has been nominated within the class.

Majumdar says he has met with We Are Doc Ladies to debate the problem. “We’re actually trying on the different obstacles to different range [within] the Tv Awards, and what we are able to do,” he says, including that it is very important “encourage and interact with the business” on the problem. He additionally cites direct interventions that BAFTA is making to enhance illustration, pointing to the BAFTA Elevate scheme, which goals to raise people from under-represented teams.

“There may be extra work to be accomplished, however we’re within the midst of it, and we’re actually critical about it,” says Majumdar.