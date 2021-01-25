BAFTA Extends Awards Eligibility Period Through 2021 Calendar Year

The British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts (BAFTA) has prolonged its eligibility interval for the 2021 Movie Awards.

On Monday, BAFTA’s movie committee determined that because of the persevering with influence of COVID-19, U.K. cinema closures and the restricted availability of cinema screens, entered titles scheduled to launch earlier than the eligibility cut-off of April 9 will likely be routinely eligible in the event that they launch throughout the 2021 calendar 12 months with out the necessity for an attraction.

A theatrical launch will not be required for the 2021 awards.

“All of us at BAFTA are conscious of the extremely troublesome 12 months everybody throughout the business has had. We have now made a number of modifications to our eligibility standards at numerous phases of the pandemic in recognition of those extraordinary circumstances,” mentioned Marc Samuelson, chair of the BAFTA movie committee.

“Given the present scenario within the U.K. with cinemas remaining closed, we felt extending the eligibility interval was the correct factor to do. The brand new prolonged eligibility interval will give distributors the chance to launch their qualifying movies in cinemas later this 12 months as soon as restrictions have lifted. Our intention is to be as versatile and supportive as we will throughout these troublesome occasions in addition to enable audiences to see as many of those movies as doable in a theatrical setting.”

The primary spherical of voting for the BAFTA Movie Awards opened Jan. 12 and closes Jan. 26. Lengthy lists are introduced Feb. 4. Voting for the second spherical begins Feb. 19 and closes March 1. Nominations are introduced March 9. Spherical three voting opens March 25 and closes April 7.

This 12 months’s awards are scheduled for April 11.