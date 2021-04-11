BAFTA Film Awards 2021: Night 2 – Live Updates

The second night time of the BAFTAs, that includes the primary movie prizes, are underway. Please examine this web page for stay updates of the winners and commentary in regards to the awards.

Former One Path singer Liam Payne kicked off tonight’s BAFTAs with an actual-time AR efficiency. The awards briefly paid tribute to Prince Philip, who was the group’s first president, earlier than getting proper into the primary award of the night time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was at London’s Royal Albert Corridor to current the greatest animated movie prize. “Animated movie characters have had an incredible 12 months — no social distancing, no quarantine. It’s a good time to be a cartoon,” she joked. “Soul” received the award, besting “Onward” and “Wolfwalkers.”

Anna Kendrick was the primary BAFTA presenter available in Los Angeles, and gave the greatest tailored screenplay prize to “The Father’s” Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

The greatest modifying award went to “Sound of Metallic,” with Mikkel E. G. Nielsen selecting up the prize.

Presenting greatest movie not within the English language was “Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal in London. Successful the award was Thomas Vinterberg’s “One other Spherical,” representing Denmark.

“I had a suspicion you Brits may like a movie about consuming,” quipped director Vinterberg, who devoted the movie to his late daughter Ida.

The BAFTA for greatest cinematography went to Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland.”

“Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn triumphed with the greatest supporting actress BAFTA, delivering what’s been essentially the most candid acceptance speech of the night up to now.

First expressing her condolences for the dying of Prince Philip, she continued, “Thanks a lot for the award. Each award is significant, however this one, particularly acknowledged by British individuals, often known as very snobbish individuals. I’m very completely satisfied. Thanks very a lot.”

Successful greatest authentic screenplay was Emerald Fennell for “Promising Younger Lady.”

Cynthia Erivo was in London to current greatest supporting actor, which was awarded to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

The BAFTA for excellent debut by a British author, director or producer went to Remi Weekes for “His Home.”

“That is for the immigrants, migrants and asylum seekers — the Black, Brown and Queer individuals who have nurtured me and lifted me up in my life. I sit up for doing the identical in return,” mentioned Weekes.

The greatest documentary prize went to “My Octopus Trainer.” Accepting the award was co-director Pippa Ehrlich, who mentioned the group had walked a “actually lengthy street collectively” earlier than thanking the particular “little octopus” on the middle of the movie.

Selecting up the BAFTA for greatest authentic rating was “Soul,” with its second win of the night time. Atticus Ross was available to simply accept the golden masks, noting that the “message of ‘Soul’ is to embrace the second.”

Successful the excellent British movie prize, a crowded class of 10 movies, was “Promising Younger Lady.” Director Emerald Fennell mentioned everybody engaged on the movie did so “for a packet of crisps.” “I need to go to all your homes and kiss you, which I’m not allowed to do, for numerous causes,” she joked.

The publicly voted EE Rising Star Award — whose earlier recipients embrace the likes of John Boyega, Tom Holland, Letitia Wright and Michael Ward — went to “Rocks” breakout Bukky Bakray.

Talking in a press convention following her win, Bakray mirrored on what she hopes audiences take away from the movie, which is on Netflix.

“I hope that viewers see the sweetness within the mundane expertise, see the sweetness in life, in human beings as individuals,” mentioned Bakray. “I believe if you have a look at a ‘Rocks’ narrative, it’s not flashy, it’s not loopy, there’s no weapons, there’s no stunts. Though I really like movies which have that, this movie is minimalist. it actually focuses on life and human nature and humanity. By them seeing the sweetness in ‘Rocks’ by means of our gaze, they’ll see the sweetness in their very own lives and know you don’t must be on Wikipedia to be important.”

The BAFTA Fellowship, the group’s highest honor, was offered by “The Undoing” star Hugh Grant to Ang Lee.

“It’s not simply the critics who adore him or the movie pageant juries; if he have been truly to put on the laurels and garlands awarded to him at Cannes, Venice and Berlin, he’d mainly be a hedge,” joked Grant.

“‘Sense and Sensibility’ was like a second schooling to me. I may solely talk briefly sentences…My British colleagues have been tremendous affected person and sort to me,” mentioned Lee, reflecting on his filmmaking within the U.Ok. “After ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ I dared to enterprise into different sorts of motion pictures.”

Successful greatest director was “Nomadland” helmer Chloé Zhao.

The BAFTA for greatest actor was offered by “Judy” star Renee Zelwegger to Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.” Unavailable to simply accept the prize — although he later turned as much as the winners’ press convention — director Florian Zeller accepted in Hopkins’ place.

In the meantime, “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand received greatest actress.

Lastly, the BAFTA for greatest movie additionally went to Zhao’s “Nomadland,” which has picked up 4 wins in complete — the largest haul of this 12 months’s movie awards.

The 2021 occasion marks a historic turning level for the BAFTAs. They’re the primary version to happen for the reason that group’s groundbreaking variety evaluation, which was carried out following final 12 months’s #BAFTAsSoWhite scandal.

There’s been no scarcity of drama main as much as this night, with BAFTA president Prince William, who was set to seem on each nights of the awards, dropping out following the dying of his grandfather, Prince Philip. Saturday’s broadcast of the craft prizes was additionally delayed by an hour to accommodate schedule modifications from the BBC’s protection of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The BAFTAs usually happen on only one night time, however have been break up up this 12 months over the weekend. Saturday’s craft awards noticed “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” decide up two prizes — greatest costume design and make-up and hair — whereas “Mank,” “Tenet,” “Rocks” and “Sound of Metallic” walked away with one award every.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary host tonight’s awards, that are broadcast on BBC One. They are going to be joined by a small group of presenters on the Royal Albert Corridor, in addition to further presenters becoming a member of nearly from Los Angeles. All nominees will be a part of the present nearly alongside a digital viewers. A complete of 17 awards might be introduced, together with the general public-voted EE Rising Star Award and the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest honor, which is being awarded to director Ang Lee.

Going into the primary movie awards tonight, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” and Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks” lead the nominations. On Saturday, “Nomadland” was nominated for greatest sound, however misplaced out to “Sound of Metallic”; in the meantime, “Rocks” received greatest casting.

“Nomadland” is nominated for greatest movie in addition to greatest director, along with nominations within the tailored screenplay, main actress, cinematography and modifying classes.

In the meantime, “Rocks” is up for excellent British movie, in addition to excellent debut by a British author, director or producer. The movie can be nominated for greatest director, authentic screenplay, main actress and supporting actress.

Different movies with a number of nominations embrace “The Father,” “Mank,” “Minari” and “Promising Younger Lady,” “The Dig” and “The Mauritanian.”

Under are the nominees. Winners might be bolded because the ceremony progresses:

BEST FILM

*WINNER* NOMADLAND

Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

THE FATHER

Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

THE MAURITANIAN

TBC

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

LEADING ACTRESS

*WINNER* FRANCES McDORMAND

Nomadland

BUKKY BAKRAY

Rocks

RADHA BLANK

The Forty-Yr-Previous Model

VANESSA KIRBY

Items of a Lady

WUNMI MOSAKU

His Home

ALFRE WOODARD

Clemency

LEADING ACTOR

*WINNER* ANTHONY HOPKINS

The Father

RIZ AHMED

Sound of Metallic

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

Ma Rainey’s Black Backside

ADARSH GOURAV

The White Tiger

MADS MIKKELSEN

One other Spherical

TAHAR RAHIM

The Mauritanian

DIRECTOR

*WINNER* NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg

BABYTEETH

Shannon Murphy

MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Jasmila Žbanić

ROCKS

Sarah Gavron

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

*WINNER* PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

CALM WITH HORSES

Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

THE DIG

Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

THE FATHER

Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

LIMBO

Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

THE MAURITANIAN

Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

MOGUL MOWGLI

Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett McGhee

ROCKS

Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

SAINT MAUD

Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

ORIGINAL SCORE

*WINNER* SOUL

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

MANK

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

MINARI

Emile Mosseri

NEWS OF THE WORLD

James Newton Howard

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Anthony Willis

DOCUMENTARY

*WINNER* MY OCTOPUS TEACHER

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

COLLECTIVE

Alexander Nanau

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET

Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey

THE DISSIDENT

Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen

THE SOCIAL DILEMMA

Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

*WINNER* HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes (Author/Director)

LIMBO

Ben Sharrock (Author/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [also produced by Angus Lamont]

MOFFIE

Jack Sidey (Author/Producer) [also written by Oliver Hermanus and produced by Eric Abraham]

ROCKS

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

SAINT MAUD

Rose Glass (Author/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [also produced by Andrea Cornwell]

SUPPORTING ACTOR

*WINNER* DANIEL KALUUYA

Judas and the Black Messiah

BARRY KEOGHAN

Calm With Horses

ALAN KIM

Minari

LESLIE ODOM JR.

One Night in Miami…

CLARKE PETERS

Da 5 Bloods

PAUL RACI

Sound of Metallic

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

*WINNER* PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell

ANOTHER ROUND

Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

MANK

Jack Fincher

ROCKS

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Aaron Sorkin

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

*WINNER* YUH-JUNG YOUN

Minari

NIAMH ALGAR

Calm With Horses

KOSAR ALI

Rocks

MARIA BAKALOVA

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

DOMINIQUE FISHBACK

Judas and the Black Messiah

ASHLEY MADEKWE

County Traces

CINEMATOGRAPHY

*WINNER* NOMADLAND

Joshua James Richards

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Sean Bobbitt

MANK

Erik Messerschmidt

THE MAURITANIAN

Alwin H. Küchler

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Dariusz Wolski

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

*WINNER* ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DEAR COMRADES!

Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

LES MISÉRABLES

Ladj Ly

MINARI

Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

QUO VADIS, AIDA?

Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

EDITING

*WINNER* SOUND OF METAL

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

THE FATHER

Yorgos Lamprinos

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Frédéric Thoraval

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Alan Baumgarten

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

*WINNER* THE FATHER

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

THE DIG

Moira Buffini

THE MAURITANIAN

Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

THE WHITE TIGER

Ramin Bahrani

ANIMATED FILM

*WINNER* SOUL

Pete Docter, Dana Murray

ONWARD

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

WOLFWALKERS

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Younger