BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Night One Winners (Full Checklist)

The opening night time of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards is beneath means with 9 winners seeking to discover some house for a golden masks on their mantelpieces.

Night 1, hosted just about by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, is a principally craft-centered affair with classes corresponding to casting, costume design and sound on the schedule. The primary present was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m. native time, however in keeping with sources the BBC made a late choice to push the published by an hour.

Amfo opened the present by studying a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday on the age of 99.

“On behalf of BAFTA, we’re extraordinarily sadden by the passing of Prince Philip….The duke was BAFTA’s very first president……Prince Philip and her majesty’s the Queen’s help over these years….has allowed BAFTA to be right here right this moment in 2021,” Amfo learn. “The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a really particular place in BAFTA historical past and he will likely be missed. Our ideas are along with his household.”

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, was scheduled to convey a royal contact to proceedings, nevertheless, the BAFTA president pulled out from each nights following the demise of his grandfather.

Amfo was joined by “The Thick of It” actor Joanna Scanlan and critic Rhianna Dhillon who pointed to the “report variety of feminine administrators and ethnicities represented” on this 12 months’s nominees.

The musical interlude on opening night time got here courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr., who carried out the track “Communicate Now” from his movie “One Night in Miami.” Odom Jr. will likely be again for the primary occasion on Sunday, when the winners for finest movie, director and the performing classes will likely be introduced.

Saturday’s festivities had been capped off by Noel Clarke, former “Physician Who” and present “Bulletproof” star, who was acknowledged with the Excellent British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Listed below are Saturday’s nominees. Winners will likely be bolded because the ceremony progresses:

CASTING

*WINNER* ROCKS

Lucy Pardee

CALM WITH HORSES

Shaheen Baig

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel

MINARI

Julia Kim

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

COSTUME DESIGN

*WINNER* MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Ann Roth

AMMONITE

Michael O’Connor

THE DIG

Alice Babidge

EMMA

Alexandra Byrne

MANK

Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

*WINNER* MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

THE DIG

Jenny Shircore

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MANK

Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

PINOCCHIO

Mark Coulier

PRODUCTION DESIGN

*WINNER* MANK

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

THE DIG

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

THE FATHER

Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

NEWS OF THE WORLD

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

REBECCA

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

SOUND

GREYHOUND

Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

NEWS OF THE WORLD

Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

NOMADLAND

Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

SOUL

Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

GREYHOUND

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

MULAN

Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN

Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET

Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

*WINNER* THE PRESENT

Farah Nabulsi

EYELASH

Jesse Lewis-Reece, Ike Newman

LIZARD

Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

LUCKY BREAK

John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

MISS CURVY

Ghada Eldemellawy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

*WINNER* THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT

Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

THE FIRE NEXT TIME

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

THE SONG OF A LOST BOY

Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein