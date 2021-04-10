BAFTA Film Awards 2021 Night One Winners (Full Checklist)

The opening night time of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards is beneath means with 9 winners seeking to discover some house for a golden masks on their mantelpieces.
Night 1, hosted just about by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo, is a principally craft-centered affair with classes corresponding to casting, costume design and sound on the schedule. The primary present was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m. native time, however in keeping with sources the BBC made a late choice to push the published by an hour.
Amfo opened the present by studying a tribute to Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died Friday on the age of 99.
“On behalf of BAFTA, we’re extraordinarily sadden by the passing of Prince Philip….The duke was BAFTA’s very first president……Prince Philip and her majesty’s the Queen’s help over these years….has allowed BAFTA to be right here right this moment in 2021,” Amfo learn. “The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a really particular place in BAFTA historical past and he will likely be missed. Our ideas are along with his household.”
Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, was scheduled to convey a royal contact to proceedings, nevertheless, the BAFTA president pulled out from each nights following the demise of his grandfather.
Amfo was joined by “The Thick of It” actor Joanna Scanlan and critic Rhianna Dhillon who pointed to the “report variety of feminine administrators and ethnicities represented” on this 12 months’s nominees.
The musical interlude on opening night time got here courtesy of Leslie Odom Jr., who carried out the track “Communicate Now” from his movie “One Night in Miami.” Odom Jr. will likely be again for the primary occasion on Sunday, when the winners for finest movie, director and the performing classes will likely be introduced.
Saturday’s festivities had been capped off by Noel Clarke, former “Physician Who” and present “Bulletproof” star, who was acknowledged with the Excellent British Contribution to Cinema Award.
Listed below are Saturday’s nominees. Winners will likely be bolded because the ceremony progresses:
CASTING
*WINNER* ROCKS
Lucy Pardee
CALM WITH HORSES
Shaheen Baig
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel
MINARI
Julia Kim
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
COSTUME DESIGN
*WINNER* MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Ann Roth
AMMONITE
Michael O’Connor
THE DIG
Alice Babidge
EMMA
Alexandra Byrne
MANK
Trish Summerville
MAKE UP & HAIR
*WINNER* MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
THE DIG
Jenny Shircore
HILLBILLY ELEGY
Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
MANK
Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
PINOCCHIO
Mark Coulier
PRODUCTION DESIGN
*WINNER* MANK
Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
THE DIG
Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
THE FATHER
Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
NEWS OF THE WORLD
David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
REBECCA
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
SOUND
GREYHOUND
Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
NEWS OF THE WORLD
Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
NOMADLAND
Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
SOUL
Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
SOUND OF METAL
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
GREYHOUND
Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
THE MIDNIGHT SKY
Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
MULAN
Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN
Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
TENET
Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
BRITISH SHORT FILM
*WINNER* THE PRESENT
Farah Nabulsi
EYELASH
Jesse Lewis-Reece, Ike Newman
LIZARD
Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
LUCKY BREAK
John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
MISS CURVY
Ghada Eldemellawy
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
*WINNER* THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT
Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
THE FIRE NEXT TIME
Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
THE SONG OF A LOST BOY
Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein
Add Comment