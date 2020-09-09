BAFTA LA Postpones Britannia Awards Until 2021

The 2020 British Britannia Awards has been delayed till subsequent yr as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

BAFTA LA, which holds the occasion yearly, stated in an announcement: “BAFTA’s focus in Los Angeles throughout 2020 will proceed to be on its year-round membership programming, instructional initiatives, and new expertise applications, reaffirming its dedication to maintain individuals related, creatively impressed and supported throughout these difficult circumstances. For the reason that onset of the pandemic, BAFTA has targeted on delivering its applications and initiatives safely via digital platforms.”

This yr, the GSA BAFTA Scholar Movie Awards have been hosted as a web based initiative with filmmakers becoming a member of panels and shows from around the globe, the BAFTA Newcomers Program has expanded from an L.A. program to 1 together with contributors based mostly in New York, the BAFTA Breakthrough program has launched within the U.S. to help rising skills throughout America, and a world program of on-line screenings and Q&As proceed for members.

The primary Britannia Award was introduced in 1989 to Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, producer of the James Bond movies. Every year, the awards rejoice the work of distinguished honorees and the fruitful relationship between the U.Ok. and U.S. industries. Previous honorees have included Martin Scorsese, Anthony Hopkins, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Clint Eastwood and Helen Mirren.

Final yr, the occasion occurred on Oct. 25 and celebrated the accomplishments of Jackie Chan, Steve Coogan, Jane Fonda, Norman Lear, Jordan Peele and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. For the second yr in a row, the ceremony streamed reside throughout North America on BritBox.