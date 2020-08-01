BAFTA: Mo Gilligan Wins Entertainment Performance Prize

This yr’s Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards supplied an early upset when Mo Gilligan beat a bunch of TV’s established names to win the Entertainment Performance Award.

Gilligan, the host of “The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan,” noticed off well-known performers Graham Norton, Frankie Boyle and Lee Mack to take the primary prize of the night time on the BAFTAs.

He famous that he “has solely being doing this TV stuff for 3 or 4 years,” having labored on comedy circuits in addition to in retail, together with for Levi’s, to earn a dwelling. “I nonetheless must pinch myself,” he mentioned.

“Simply on a private be aware, this award means a lot to me, even the names that I’m with, it’s like [blown] my thoughts away to be right here,” he mentioned.

Gilligan additionally addressed the problem of the shortage of variety within the U.Ok. business which has dominated headlines in current months, saying there was extra to do to enhance illustration on tv.

“There’s nonetheless a lot work to do of getting folks like me on TV, folks of various backgrounds, folks that sound like me, and never really feel like you need to change the way in which you communicate.”

Gilligan added: “Hopefully, someone watching is like, ‘Whoah, Mo is the man down my highway, I’ve a good friend known as Mo, I’m a Mo.’ And that’s what it’s about. However there may be nonetheless a lot work to do, and all of us collectively know that inside this business.”

He mentioned the following season of “The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan” has been commissioned by Channel 4, and is about to air subsequent yr. The primary sequence aired final yr.

Additionally final yr, his first comedy particular on Netflix, “Mo Gilligan: Momentum,” was launched globally in 190 nations.