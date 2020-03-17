BAFTA Postpones Television Craft Awards and Television Awards

The British Academy of Movie and Television Arts has postponed its flagship tv awards ceremonies, the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The Television Craft Awards and Television Awards, initially scheduled for April 26 and Could 17 respectively, will probably be postponed till later within the 12 months, in line with an announcement from BAFTA.

The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for March 26, will even be postponed till nearer to the ceremony.

BAFTA mentioned it’s exploring choices for brand new dates and that it hopes to be ready to verify them within the coming weeks.

“We’re frequently monitoring the state of affairs to make sure we’re ready for the challenges we might face within the coming weeks and months. We’re carefully following the recommendation of the World Well being Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Well being England, and the protection of our members, friends and workers stays our high precedence,” mentioned BAFTA in an announcement.

The choice follows U.Ok. authorities steering yesterday for the general public to implement social distancing measures to cease the unfold of the virus.

As of at this time, 1,950 individuals have examined constructive for coronavirus within the U.Ok.,a bounce of 407 instances since yesterday.

BAFTA’s determination to postpone its awards follows information yesterday that the Royal Television Society is to reside stream its prestigious Television awards tonight, with out friends or winners in attendance.