BAFTA Reveals EE Rising Star Award Nominees

British actors Bukky Bakray, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark, Sope Dirisu and Conrad Khan are the 2021 nominees for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

The nominees had been introduced by 2014 Rising Star nominee George MacKay (“1917”) and presenter Edith Bowman on Wednesday. The nominees participated in a panel dialogue and spoke about their roles. Ben-Adir was there in individual with the presenters, and the others just about, with Clark dialling in from New Zealand the place she’s filming Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings.”

Ben-Adir performs Black chief Malcolm X in “One Evening in Miami,” based mostly on the play by Kemp Powers, directed by Regina King. Bakray is the lead as a schoolgirl in Sarah Gavron’s coming-of-age drama “Rocks.” Clark performs a pious nurse in Rose Glass’ horror “Saint Maud,” whereas Dirisu is an emigrant home hunter who finds evil the place he least expects it in Remi Weekes’ “His Home.” In Henry Blake’s “County Traces,” Khan performs a 14-year-old who’s groomed right into a felony community.

The jury was chaired by BAFTA chair and award-winning tv producer, Krishnendu Majumdar, producer and director Anand Tucker, actors Naomi Ackie, Jo Hartley and Alicia Vikander, casting administrators Leo Davis, Nina Gold and Lucy Bevan, inventive director Gaylene Gould and different main business specialists and leisure journalists.

Emma Baehr, govt director of awards and content material at BAFTA, mentioned: “Recognizing and supporting creatives is on the coronary heart of every little thing we do at BAFTA and it’s notably thrilling to see expertise shortlisted in the present day who’ve been beforehand supported by our BAFTA Breakthrough program, a part of our year-round work to showcase rising and under-represented expertise.”

The award, sponsored by cellular companies supplier EE, is now in its sixteenth 12 months and is the one BAFTA to be voted for by members of the general public.

The BAFTA awards will probably be offered April 11.