BAFTA Reveals Eligibility Requirements For 2021 Film Awards – Variety

BAFTA has laid out new, short-term eligibility necessities for the upcoming 2021 version of the annual Film Awards.

The brand new guidelines, which come lower than 24 hours after BAFTA moved the awards by two months in keeping with the Oscars, shall be reviewed on the finish of July, as soon as a clearer image emerges for U.Okay. cinemas. Theaters, which closed the week of March 16, are anticipated to reopen on July 4, and Cineworld confirmed at this time that its U.Okay. screens shall be again in operation for July 10.

Beneath the brand new BAFTA eligibility necessities, titles that had been theatrically launched when cinemas closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and consequently had their launch interval curtailed, shall be eligible whatever the variety of qualifying screenings that they had.

In the meantime, movies whose confirmed theatrical launch date, as decided by the Film Distributors’ Affiliation, has fallen throughout the three-month cinema lockdown shall be eligible if their launch modifications to an authorised business VOD platform. These titles will be launched at any time throughout the 2020–21 eligibility interval, which has but to be decided and shall be introduced solely within the fall.

Movies that have been supposed for theatrical launch throughout the cinema lockdown, however and not using a confirmed and revealed launch date, shall be eligible in the event that they launch on an authorised business VOD platform throughout lockdown. After lockdown, on a date decided by BAFTA and as soon as cinemas reopen, these titles will solely be eligible if they’re given a theatrical launch.

The titles qualifying by way of launch on an authorised business VOD platform should be obtainable for no less than 30 days to U.Okay. audiences.

All remaining titles, other than the VOD exceptions outlined above, should be launched theatrically inside the eligibility interval as a way to qualify, on a date to be decided by BAFTA. All titles launched theatrically for the remainder of the eligibility interval can have a decrease qualifying threshold to fulfill: a minimal of 1 screening per day for seven days, in mixture.

All titles should even be made obtainable to BAFTA voting members on the BAFTA View viewing portal as quickly as attainable after the date of launch and inside 60 days of launch — theatrical or on-line — for no less than 30 consecutive days. All releases, whether or not theatrical or on VOD, should be launched inside the Film Awards’ 2020-21 eligibility interval.

The opening date of the primary spherical of voting may also be introduced within the fall, alongside the brand new eligibility interval for the Film Awards. For context, the interval for this 12 months’s awards ran from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020, which means movies got a 13-month window.

“We’ve pushed again by two months to present all movies the absolute best likelihood to be launched and regarded correctly,” stated Marc Samuelson, chair of the BAFTA movie committee. “As cinemas progressively re-open we all know that the main releases will dominate screens.

“Stress-free the dimensions of theatrical launch required, together with releases on VOD in some instances, and pushing again the date of the Awards ought to assist the smaller, impartial, documentary, international language and significantly the British movies to be seen in good time for EE British Academy Film Awards in 2021,” continued Samuelson. “The date of the 2021 Awards needs to be set now to permit distributors to make plans, however the present Awards Overview is contemplating all facets of the Awards, together with the date from 2022, and our relationship to different awards ceremonies.”

On Monday, merely an hour after the Academy of Movement Photos Arts and Sciences shifted the 2021 Oscars by two months to April 25, the British Academy adopted swimsuit, transferring the BAFTAs to April 11. The BAFTAs are seen as a bellwether to the Oscars.

The 2021 version of the BAFTAs are additionally more likely to see some main modifications, pending the findings of an Awards Overview that was arrange following the shortage of variety within the 2020 awards nominations. The Overview is being led personally by new British Academy chair Krish Majumdar, the primary individual of coloration to carry the publish within the group’s historical past.

The BAFTA TV awards have been pushed again from Might to July 31 and can happen as a closed-studio, socially-distanced present, with nominees invited to simply accept their awards just about.

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.