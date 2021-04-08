BAFTA Reveals Star Studded Presenter, Performer Line Up For Awards

Prince William, Renée Zellweger, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Leslie Odom Jr are a part of the star-studded line-up set to seem on the BAFTA Movie Awards on April 10 and 11.

Clara Amfo will host the EE BAFTA Movie Awards opening night time, on April 10, and will likely be joined by a panel of visitors together with Rhianna Dhillon and Joanna Scanlan. Eight craft class winners will likely be revealed on the night time, and Noel Clarke will likely be acknowledged with the Excellent British Contribution to Cinema Award.

Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, will converse with three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and make up and hair designer Sharon Martin on filming in lockdown and the craft of filmmaking. The night time may even embrace a efficiency by supporting actor nominee Leslie Odom Jr., who will likely be singing “Converse Now” from the movie “One Evening in Miami.”

On April 11, Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the second night time of the awards, the place 17 awards will likely be introduced, and Ang Lee will likely be honored with the BAFTA Fellowship. All nominees will be part of the present nearly alongside a digital viewers.

Awards presenters will embrace Asim Chaudhry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal and Jonathan Pryce.

They are going to be joined by further presenters tuning in from a studio in Los Angeles together with Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger.

Forward of the present, title sponsor EE and platinum-selling artist Liam Payne will current an EE BAFTA AR music efficiency, performed out reside and in real-time by way of cell handsets, wherever persons are within the U.Okay. The expertise will give followers a first-look at Liam Payne’s AR Avatar. Different musical visitors on the night time embrace Brit Award winner Celeste performing ‘Hear My Voice’ from greatest movie nominee “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” in addition to a duet of “A Change is Gonna Come,” featured in “One Evening in Miami…,” to be carried out by Leslie Odom Jr. from Los Angeles and Corinne Bailey Rae in London.

Prince William, who has served as president of BAFTA since 2010, will make a second look, delivering a speech through video that may rejoice the resilience of the movie trade over the past yr.

Emma Baehr, government director of awards and content material at BAFTA, mentioned: “We’re delighted to carry a complete weekend of BAFTA packages to the BBC this yr, the place we get to share our ardour for the artwork and craft of filmmaking and rejoice the perfect in movie together with our thrilling new hosts, particular visitor presenters and musical performances.”