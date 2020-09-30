BAFTA Scholarship Recipients Announced – Variety

British Academy of Movie and Tv Arts introduced this yr’s recipients of monetary support to help research in movie, tv and video games.

The 26 awardees embrace the primary-ever recipient of the Fulbright-BAFTA scholarship, Lily Freeston, who will pursue an MFA in documentary filmmaking at Northwestern College.

Along with monetary help, the students can have free entry to BAFTA’s on-line occasions and assets.

“The astonishing expense of postgraduate schooling stays a significant impediment to equality in expertise improvement, so we’re delighted to take away monetary obstacles via these scholarships,” mentioned Kathryn Busby, chair of BAFTA LA. “We’re additionally proud to associate with the Fulbright Fee to supply the total price of annual tuition to a single scholar and be part of forces with a company devoted to bettering worldwide entry to top of the range schooling and to the reciprocal advantages of worldwide examine.”

The 16 U.S.-based BAFTA students will examine at establishments together with the Metropolis Faculty of New York, Brooklyn Faculty, NYU Tisch Faculty of the Arts, the American Movie Institute, Columbia College, USC, Northwestern College and Berklee Faculty of Music. The remaining 10 recipients are worldwide college students from underrepresented communities who will pursue their research within the U.Ok.

“This yr’s U.S. students characterize a broad spectrum of nationalities, ethnicities, genders and backgrounds,” mentioned Maria Ishak, chair of BAFTA New York. “We’re proud to spend money on the way forward for this various and gifted group of people and we are able to’t wait to see the impression they’ve on our trade years from now.”

The BAFTA Scholarship Program is funded by philanthropist Mark Pigott KBE, The Hunter Basis, HBO, BBC America, DLT Leisure, King Options Animation and The Taffner Household Charitable Belief.