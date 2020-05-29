BAFTA Sets New July Dates for Television and Craft Awards – Variety

The British Academy of Movie and Television Arts (BAFTA) has confirmed new dates for this yr’s Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards.

Initially scheduled for spring 2020, each awards had been postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The Television Awards will now happen on July 31, with the Television Craft Awards two weeks earlier on July 17.

Because of present coronavirus restrictions, each occasions will happen as closed studio, socially-distanced reveals, with nominees invited to simply accept their awards just about.

The Television Awards shall be broadcast as-live on BBC One.

Nominations for each awards shall be introduced on June four at 7:30 a.m. (BST). The nominations for Virgin Media’s Should-See Second — voted for by the general public — shall be introduced on June 3, at eight a.m. BST.

Actor-director Richard Ayoade, whose credit embody “The I.T. Crowd,” “Submarine” and “Journey Man,” will take the helm for the primary time as host of the Television Awards.

Stephen Mangan returns to host this yr’s Television Craft Awards for the ninth time, which shall be broadcast as-live on-line through BAFTA’s social channels.

The Television Awards 2020 shall be produced by BAFTA Productions and Achieved and Dusted for BBC One. It was commissioned by Katie Taylor, commissioning editor for leisure on the BBC, and is government produced by Clare Brown, director of manufacturing at BAFTA and Lisa Clark for Achieved and Dusted.

Amanda Berry OBE, chief government at BAFTA, stated: “Following the success of the web British Academy Video games Awards in March, we’re proud to be delivering an additional two Awards reveals throughout this troublesome time.”