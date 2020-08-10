BAFTA Student Film Awards Go to Films With Social Justice Theme

The GSA BAFTA pupil movie awards acknowledged achievements in animation, documentary and live-action with UC Berkeley’s Lucas Guilkey taking the prize for doc “What Occurred to Dujuan Armstrong?,” which follows a lady’s seek for justice after her son dies in a Santa Rita jail.

The animation trophy went to “Sous la Glace” made by a workforce of from France and “Mum’s Hairpins” from Russia profitable the live-action award.

A particular prize was additionally voted on by a jury made up of actors Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked and Clarke Peters, administrators Isabel Coixet and Reinaldo Marcus Inexperienced and filmmaker Waad Al-Kateab. The prize was awarded to “Making Waves,” a movie following one lady’s work in marine wildlife conservation.

The BAFTA-GSA Grant Jury, which launched final 12 months, additionally awarded $12,000 grants to filmmakers of two initiatives, “Witness” and “Untimely.” The grants are issued to give creators a platform for encouraging consciousness of the significance for well-being amongst folks age 15 to 25.

College students from throughout the globe just about accepted awards for filmmaking at this 12 months’s GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards. The tales have been centered round themes of racial and financial justice, land mine detection, the plight of refugees, the Holocaust, in addition to the eco-system. The present, hosted by “How to Get Away With Homicide” actor Elliot Knight, streamed on YouTube Aug. 7, with 9 finalists from Russia, France, Czech Republic, the UK, Belgium, South Africa and the U.S. all nominated for awards.

“We’re really humbled by the expertise and artistry of this 12 months’s finalists, and pleased with how this worldwide program can present a platform for brand new voices, distinctive tales, and various views,” mentioned Louise Chater, Peter Morris and Sandro Monetti, co-chairs of the BAFTA LA Studying & New Expertise Committee. “The GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards have demonstrated that despite the unbelievable difficulties the 12 months has introduced, the will to stay related and to come collectively to assist a brand new era of creatives and storytellers stays as robust as ever.”

The International Student Lodging Group (GSA) and British Academy of Film and Tv Arts (BAFTA) supply awards every year to creators in movie faculties, with the contestant pool this 12 months together with about 700 candidates from 35 nations.

The total present is accessible on BAFTA’s YouTube channel, and the entire record of winners is listed beneath:

Student Film Award for Animation -“Sous La Glace,” by Milan Baulard, Ismaïl Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory and Hugo Potin (École des Nouvelles Photos, France)

Student Film Award for Documentary – “What Occurred to Dujuan Armstrong?,” by Lucas Guilkey (UC Berkeley)

Student Film Award for Reside Motion – “Mum’s Hairpins,” by Tatiana Fedorovskaya (Greater Programs for Screenwriters and Film Administrators, Russia)

Particular Jury Prize – “Making Waves,” by Laura Zéphirin (NYU)

Brief Film Commissioning Grant – “Witness,” by Mishal Mahmud and “Untimely,” by Julio Ramos (USC)