BAFTA to Live Stream Game Awards Amid Coronavirus Fears, TV Awards Going Ahead

BAFTA is to reside stream its recreation awards following issues round coronavirus, however has tentative plans to go forward with its craft and TV awards in April and Might, respectively.

The British Academy revealed Thursday that issues across the unfold of coronavirus have prompted it to change the format of the British Academy Video games Awards, set to happen on April 2, “from a crimson carpet ceremony on the Queen Elizabeth Corridor in London to an internet reside stream, which can broadcast globally on the identical day as scheduled.”

The brand new format will embrace the announcement of the winners.

A press release from BAFTA learn: “Amid rising issues over the unfold of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the variety of nominees due to journey from abroad, we’ve made the choice to change the format of subsequent month’s BAFTA Video games Awards.”

BAFTA mentioned the “well being and wellbeing of our company and our employees stay our high precedence” and consequently there could be no reside viewers for the awards. “We are actually within the means of informing all our nominees, company, companions and suppliers of the change,” the assertion added saying extra updates could be shared within the coming weeks.

The group’s British Academy Tv Craft Awards and Tv Awards, are nonetheless at present scheduled to go forward on April 24 and Might 17 respectively, although BAFTA mentioned it was persevering with to “monitor the state of affairs day by day” and that “selections concerning these and different occasions in our year-round program will probably be made on a case-by-case foundation.” It’ll additionally think about newest official suggestions from the World Well being Organisation and Britain’s healthcare our bodies the NHS and Public Well being England.