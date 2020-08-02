BAFTA TV Award winner Sian Clifford feels “fortunate to have discovered” Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag star and BAFTA winner Sian Clifford stated that she “feels so fortunate to have discovered” the present’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who she was competing in opposition to within the Feminine Efficiency in a Comedy Programme class.

Talking after her win on the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, Clifford stated: “There’s a lot historical past with this present and my friendship with Phoebe.”

“I labored out this morning that in a month and 18 days we’ll have identified one another for 17 years and I imply that form of makes me really feel very outdated but in addition is a testomony to our friendship.”

She continued: “We’ve simply championed one another since that day and I simply really feel so fortunate to have discovered her and to have met somebody that believes in me greater than I imagine in myself actually.”

The 38-year-old actress, who rose to prominence and gained her BAFTA for her portrayal of uptight Claire in BBC One comedy Fleabag, revealed that Waller-Bridge met her after she was introduced because the winner, gifting her the long-lasting Godmother’s statue from the present instead of a BAFTA.

“We had been in numerous buildings as a result of there was sound suggestions so we broke into our pal’s home down the street and so I used to be there and he or she stayed at hers, however we reunited after I gained, she ran over and gave me Godmother’s statue,” she stated.

Whereas Clifford’s win with undoubtedly excite Fleabag followers, the actress confirmed that the critically acclaimed sequence gained’t be again for a 3rd sequence.

“I feel the story is full and the extra time has worn on, we’re simply an increasing number of resolute actually,” she stated.

“It’s been a extremely actually lengthy and delightful and messy and difficult journey however that is such an ideal finish to it and we’re all actually emotional however I feel, you recognize, that is the final award ceremony and we’re so fortunate to have been entertained at principally all of them so this can be a lovely method to say goodbye.”

Except for Waller-Bridge, Clifford additionally beat out Famalam’s Gbemisola Ikumelo and Frayed’s Sarah Kendall for the comedy BAFTA.

The BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

