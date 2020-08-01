BAFTA TV Awards 2020: Jared Harris hails ‘superb’ wins as Chernobyl breaks BAFTA record

With wins for Main Actor and Greatest Mini-Sequence, Chernobyl has now made BAFTA historical past – changing into the most-awarded TV present (in a single yr) ever.

Stepping into to the Virgin Media BAFTA TV and Craft Awards, Chernobyl was already the clear frontrunner with 14 nominations.

The present was capable of convert nearly all of these nominations into wins; throughout the Craft Awards and the TV Awards, the HBO and Sky co-production Chernobyl scooped a grand complete of 9 awards, garnering prizes for its music, modifying, directing, pictures and lighting, costume design, sound, and manufacturing design.

At Friday evening’s awards, Jared Harris was readily available by way of live-link to gather the Main Actor award for his efficiency as Valery Legasov within the drama in regards to the nuclear energy plant disaster within the Soviet Union in 1986.

Having damaged the record, Harris advised journalists ‘backstage’ (effectively, in a Zoom name): “Wow, that’s superb. I had no thought – that’s extremely beneficiant of BAFTA, to award that many. I imply, one of many issues that I’ve observed in regards to the BAFTA awards over time is, they’re fairly even handed about spreading the love… In order that’s extremely beneficiant of BAFTA to do this!”

Chernobyl’s author Craig Mazin prompt he would give up whereas he was forward, saying: “Now I’m not joking once I say I ought to retire! Wow.”

Up to now, the drama has gained greater than 60 awards, together with two Golden Globes and 10 Primetime Emmys.

Commenting on the wins, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content material Zai Bennett mentioned he was “extremely proud that the terrifying true story of Chernobyl is BAFTAs’ most awarded collection in a single yr ever.”

Glenda Jackson gained the Main Actress award for BBC One’s unflinching Alzheimer’s drama, Elizabeth is Lacking, her first position on tv in 25 years and she or he revealed that her return to tv was “fairly by probability”.

The 84-year-old two-time Oscar winner was bemused by the digital ceremony, which was hosted by author and presenter Richard Ayoade, and mentioned she would have fun with a glass of Champagne and one final cigarette earlier than mattress.

The BAFTA TV Awards have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, like all the TV and movie business, and nominees and winners appeared on display screen by way of quite a lot of video conferencing platforms, though visitor presenters such as Regular Individuals stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have been with Ayoade in individual on the closed on the BBC TV Centre in London.

Emmerdale gained the BAFTA award for Cleaning soap and persevering with Drama and its government producer Jane Hudson made the purpose that every one the soaps deserved recognition from the business for being the primary productions again safely filming after the COVID-19 lockdown.

AMAZING! We’re over the moon to have gained the @BAFTA for Greatest Cleaning soap & Persevering with Drama! #BAFTAs #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/VpmNmN3Zfp — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) July 31, 2020

Comedian actor and write Jamie Demetriou additionally had an evening to recollect. He gained the BAFTA for Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme for his Channel Four comedy Stath Lets Flats, which additionally gained for Scripted Comedy.

Thanks @BAFTA. Thanks everybody concerned in Stath Lets Flats. Thanks Lettings Companies. https://t.co/sl5hR1VTea — Jamie Demetriou (@JamieTonight) July 31, 2020

Channel 4’s black comedy-drama The Finish of The F***ing World additionally took house two of the evening’s predominant honours, for Greatest Drama and Supporting Actress, which went to Naomi Ackie.

Comic Mo Gilligan gained Leisure Efficiency for The Lateish Present and mentioned he hoped his award would encourage different individuals like himself.

See all of the winners on the BAFTA TV Awards 2020.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2020 screened on BBC One on Friday, 31st July.

