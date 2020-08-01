BAFTA TV Awards 2020: Jodie Comer reveals the crucial advice Stephen Graham gave her – “Maintain your accent”

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer has revealed the crucial advice Line of Responsibility star Stephen Graham gave her early on in her profession.

Chatting with Tom Allen at the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 pre-show reside stream, the award-winning actress stated that Graham suggested her to not lose her Liverpool accent.

“I at all times had this factor in my head that I wanted to or I might be taken extra severely if I did and Stephen was like, ‘Are you kidding? By no means ever do this!’” she stated.

“And I used to be so glad that he type of jogged my memory trigger he’s so genuine in himself and to see somebody from Liverpool doing what they’re doing like me was actually inspiring.”

Each BAFTA nominees hail from Merseyside, with Graham rising up in Kirkby and Comer being born in Liverpool.

Earlier in the interview, Graham advised Allen how he got here to fulfill Comer, who thanked him in her BAFTA acceptance speech final yr.

“Jodie had a small half [in Good Cop] and she or he was simply magnificent to work with and I simply noticed her expertise instantly and I simply stated to her, ‘Look – I feel you’ve acquired an incredible expertise and if I might, is there any approach I might get your quantity, don’t fear I’m fortunately married and all that. Can I converse to my agent on your behalf?’, and she or he stated, ‘You’re being sincere, me?’ and I used to be like ‘Yeah’, so I simply launched the two of them and bosh.”

Graham, who has beforehand been nominated for his performances in Save Me, That is England ’90 and Accused, is in the operating for Main Actor this yr after starring in The Virtues, whereas Comer has been nominated as soon as once more for her efficiency as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2020 screened on Friday 31st July on BBC One. Watch them on BBC iPlayer.

