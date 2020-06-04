BAFTA TV Awards 2020 nominations announced – Chernobyl leads with 14

The BAFTA Tv and Tv Craft Awards nominees have been announced, with Sky Atlantic’s miniseries Chernobyl the clear frontrunner with 14 nominations.

The critically acclaimed collection dramatises the nuclear catastrophe on the Chernobyl Nuclear Energy Plant in 1986, and was one nomination shy of turning into essentially the most nominated TV present within the historical past of the awards. As it’s, it matches the report set by Killing Eve final 12 months.

Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown has seven nominations, whereas the Emmy-winning Fleabag collection two and Giri/Haji are each nominated for six awards apiece.

The BAFTA TV Awards ceremony might be remotely introduced by comic Richard Ayoade, with winners announced on 31st July in a televised ceremony over on BBC One. Learn on for the total checklist of nominees.

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Steve Smith – So Tv/BBC One

THE LAST LEG Manufacturing Staff – Open Mike Productions/Channel 4

THE RANGANATION Manufacturing Staff – Zeppotron/BBC Two

TASKMASTER Alex Horne, Andy Devonshire, Andy Cartwright, James Taylor – Avalon Tv/Dave

CURRENT AFFAIRS

GROWING UP POOR: BRITAIN’S BREADLINE KIDS (DISPATCHES) Manufacturing Staff – True Imaginative and prescient East/Channel 4

THE HUNT FOR JIHADI JOHN Anthony Wonke, Richard Kerbaj, Peter Lovering, Jane Root – Nutopia, Livedrop Media, HBO/Channel 4

IS LABOUR ANTI-SEMITIC? (PANORAMA) Leo Telling, John Ware, Neil Grant, Rachel Jupp – BBC/BBC One

UNDERCOVER: INSIDE CHINA’S DIGITAL GULAG (EXPOSURE) Robin Barnwell, David Henshaw, Man Creasey, Gesbeen Mohammad – Hardcash Productions/ITV

DRAMA SERIES

THE CROWN Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Michael Casey – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Tv/Netflix

THE END OF THE F***ING WORLD Manufacturing Staff – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4/Netflix

GENTLEMAN JACK Sally Wainwright, Religion Penhale, Laura Lankester, Phil Collinson – Lookout Level, HBO/BBC One

GIRI/HAJI Manufacturing Staff – Sister Photos/BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

FRANKIE BOYLE Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – Zeppotron/BBC Two

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Present – So Tv/BBC One

LEE MACK Would I Mislead You – Zeppotron/BBC One

MO GILLIGAN The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan – Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME*

THE GREATEST DANCER Amelia Brown, Phil Harris, Nigel Corridor, Louise Hutchinson – Thames, Syco Leisure/BBC One

THE RAP GAME UK Manufacturing Staff – Bare TV/BBC Three

STRICTLY COME DANCING Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios/BBC One

THE VOICE UK Manufacturing Staff – ITV Studios, Talpa/ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT Emily Lawson, Bruce Fletcher, Jemma Chisnall, Mark Raphael – 72 Movies/Channel 4

DON’T F**Okay WITH CATS: HUNTING AN INTERNET KILLER Mark Lewis, Felicity Morris, Michael Harte, Dimitris Doganis –Uncooked TV/Netflix

LEAVING NEVERLAND Dan Reed – Amos Photos/Channel 4

OUR DEMENTIA CHOIR WITH VICKY MCCLURE Manufacturing Staff – Curve Media/BBC One

FEATURES

JOE LYCETT’S GOT YOUR BACK Manufacturing Staff – Rumpus Media, My Choices Have been Restricted/Channel 4

THE MISADVENTURES OF ROMESH RANGANATHAN Emily Hudd, Morgan Roberts, Christopher Cottam – Rumpus Media/BBC Two

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Bob Mortimer, Paul Whitehouse, Lisa Clark, Will Yapp – Owl Energy/BBC Two

SNACKMASTERS Manufacturing Staff – Optomen/Channel 4

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO Famalam – BBC Studios/BBC Three

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

SARAH KENDALL Frayed – Merman, Guesswork Tv/Sky One

SIAN CLIFFORD Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

INTERNATIONAL

EUPHORIA Sam Levinson, Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake – The Affordable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, DreamCrew, Content material Company, HOT, TCDY Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

SUCCESSION Jesse Armstrong, Frank Wealthy, Scott Fergusson, Jon Brown – HBO, Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

UNBELIEVABLE Manufacturing Staff – CBS Tv Studios, Timberman-Beverly Productions, Katie Couric Media, Escapist Fare, Sage Lane Productions/Netflix

WHEN THEY SEE US Manufacturing Staff – Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Movies, Array Filmworks/Netflix

LEADING ACTOR

CALLUM TURNER The Seize – Heyday Tv, NBC Common/BBC One

JARED HARRIS Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

STEPHEN GRAHAM The Virtues – Warp Movies, Massive Arty Productions/Channel 4

TAKEHIRO HIRA Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENDA JACKSON Elizabeth is Lacking – STV Productions/BBC One

JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Light Movies/BBC One

SAMANTHA MORTON I Am Kirsty – Me and You Productions/Channel 4

SURANNE JONES Gentleman Jack – Lookout Level, HBO/BBC One

LIVE EVENT

BLUE PLANET LIVE Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, Open College, BBC Studying/BBC One

ELECTION 2019 LIVE: THE RESULTS Manufacturing Staff – ITV Information, ITN/ITV

GLASTONBURY 2019 Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios/BBC Two

OPERATION LIVE Manufacturing Staff – The Backyard Productions/Channel 5

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

GUZ KHAN Man Like Mobeen – Tiger Side Productions, Cave Bear Productions/BBC Three

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

NCUTI GATWA Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

YOUSSEF KERKOUR Residence – Jantaculum, Channel X/Channel 4

MINI-SERIES

A CONFESSION Jeff Pope, Paul Andrew Williams, Tom Dunbar, Johnny Capps – ITV Studios, City Fantasy Movies/ITV

CHERNOBYL Manufacturing Staff – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

THE VICTIM Rob Williams, Niall MacCormick, Sarah Brown, Jenny Frayn – STV Productions/BBC One

THE VIRTUES Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne, Mark Herbert, Nickie Sault – Warp Movies, Massive Arty Productions/Channel 4

NEWS COVERAGE

HONG KONG PROTESTS Manufacturing Staff – Sky Information/Sky Information

ITV NEWS AT TEN: ELECTION RESULTS Manufacturing Staff – ITV Information, ITN/ITV

PRINCE ANDREW & THE EPSTEIN SCANDAL (NEWSNIGHT) Manufacturing Staff – BBC Information/BBC Two

VICTORIA DERBYSHIRE: MEN WHO LOST LOVED ONES TO KNIFE CRIME – BBC Information/BBC Two

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX Tania Alexander, Leon Campbell, Stephen Lambert, Chris Hooker – Studio Lambert/Channel 4

HARRY’S HEROES: THE FULL ENGLISH Manufacturing Staff – Talkback/ITV

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD Manufacturing Staff – Studio Lambert/BBC Two

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Manufacturing Staff – World of Surprise Productions/BBC Three

SCRIPTED COMEDY

CATASTROPHE Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Jim O’Hanlon, Toby Welch – Avalon Tv, Birdbath, Merman/Channel 4

DERRY GIRLS Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Sam Pinnell – Hat Trick Productions/Channel 4

FLEABAG Manufacturing Staff – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

STATH LETS FLATS Jamie Demetriou, Tom Kingsley, Seb Barwell, Ash Atalla – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

ANYWHERE BUT WESTMINSTER John Domokos, John Harris – The Guardian/The Guardian

BRAIN IN GEAR Gbemisola Ikumelo, Fergal Costello, Inez Gordon – BBC Studios/BBC iPlayer

SOON GONE: A WINDRUSH CHRONICLE Roy Williams, Tinge Krishnan, Carol Harding – Douglas Street Productions, The Younger Vic/BBC 4

TONI_WITH_AN_I (BORN DIGITAL: FIRST CUTS) Marco Alessi, Ksenia Harwood, Mary Antony – Plimsoll Productions/BBC 4

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY**

THE ABUSED Manufacturing Staff – Brinkworth Productions/Channel 5

DAVID HAREWOOD: PSYCHOSIS AND ME Emma Hindley, Wendie Ottewill, Olivia Isaacs, David Harewood – Movies of File, Open College/BBC Two

THE FAMILY SECRET Anna Corridor, Sally Ogden, Luke Rothery, Brian Woods – True Imaginative and prescient Yorkshire/Channel 4

THE LAST SURVIVORS Manufacturing Staff – Minnow Movies/BBC Two

SINGLE DRAMA

BREXIT: THE UNCIVIL WAR Manufacturing Staff – Home Productions, Baffin Media/Channel 4

ELIZABETH IS MISSING Andrea Gibb, Aisling Walsh, Sarah Brown, Chrissy Skinns – STV Productions/BBC One

THE LEFT BEHIND Alan Harris, Joseph Bullman, Aysha Rafaele, Tracie Simpson – BBC Studios/BBC Three

RESPONSIBLE CHILD Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Sean Buckley, Nick Holt – Kudos, 72 Movies/BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Manufacturing Staff – ITV Studios/ITV

EMMERDALE Manufacturing Staff – ITV Studios/ITV

HOLBY CITY Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios/BBC One

SPECIALIST FACTUAL***

eight DAYS: TO THE MOON AND BACK Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios, PBS/BBC Two

SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios Pure Historical past Unit, BBC America, Tencent Penguin Photos, ZDF, France Télévisions, CCTV9/BBC One

THATCHER: A VERY BRITISH REVOLUTION Manufacturing Staff – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit/BBC Two

YORKSHIRE RIPPER FILES: A VERY BRITISH CRIME STORY Liz Williams, Jasmine McNabb, Nancy Bornat, Leanne Klein – Wall to Wall Media/BBC 4

SPORT

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA Phil Heslop, David Francis, Mark Demuth, Paul McNamara – ITV Sport/ITV

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL Manufacturing Staff – Sky Sports activities, Sundown+Vine, ICC TV/Sky Sports activities Cricket

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA Frank Callaghan, Stu Hutchinson, Pete Burton – Enter Media/BBC One

WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL Manufacturing Staff – BBC Sport/BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

JOE ABSOLOM A Confession – ITV Studios, City Fantasy Movies/ITV

JOSH O’CONNOR The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Tv/Netflix

STELLAN SKARSGARD Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WILL SHARPE Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELEN BEHAN The Virtues Warp Movies, Massive Arty Productions/Channel 4

HELENA BONHAM CARTER The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos Sony Photos/Netflix

JASMINE JOBSON Prime Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, DreamCrew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

NAOMI ACKIE The Finish of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the general public)

CORONATION STREET The Demise of Sinead Osborne – ITV Studios/ITV

FLEABAG Confessional scene – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

GAME OF THRONES Arya Kills the Night time King – Bighead, Littlehead, Tv 360, Startling Tv, HBO/Sky Atlantic

GAVIN AND STACEY Nessa Proposes to Smithy – Child Cow Productions/BBC One

LINE OF DUTY John Corbett’s Demise – World Productions/BBC One

LOVE ISLAND Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV Studios, Movement Content material Group ITV2

British Academy Tv Craft Awards in 2020

Nominations Listing

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

AISLING BEA (Author) This Approach Up – Merman TV/Channel 4

ANEIL KARIA (Director) Pure (ep 3) – Drama Republic/Channel 4 & Prime Boy (ep 10) – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

LAURIE NUNN (Author) Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

SEAN BUCKLEY (Author) Accountable Little one – Kudos, 72 Movies/BBC Two

COSTUME DESIGN

CAROLINE MCCALL His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf/BBC One

JOANNA EATWELL Beecham Home – Bend It TV/ITV

MICHELE CLAPTON Sport of Thrones – HBO, Bighead, Littlehead, 36 Tv, Startling Tv/Sky Atlantic

ODILE DICKS-MIREAUX Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

ARTHUR CARY The Final Survivors – Minnow Movies/BBC Two

DAN REED Leaving Neverland – AMOS Photos/Channel 4

MARK LEWIS Don’t F**okay with Cats: Searching an Web Killer – Uncooked TV/Netflix

ROBIN BARNWELL Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Publicity) – Hardcash Productions/ITV

DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by Three Mills Studios

HARRY BRADBEER Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

JOHAN RENCK Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

SHANE MEADOWS The Virtues – Warp Movies, Massive Arty Productions/Channel 4

TOBY HAYNES Brexit: The Uncivil Warfare – Home Productions/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA sponsored by Jackshoot

BRIDGET CALDWELL The Royal British Legion Competition of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

JANET FRASER CROOK Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Studios/BBC Two

MATTHEW GRIFFITHS Six Nations 2019 – Wales v England – BBC Sport/BBC One

PAUL MCNAMARA ITV Racing: Cheltenham Competition – ITV Sport/ITV

EDITING: FACTUAL

ANDY R. WORBOYS Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/BBC Two

JULES CORNELL Leaving Neverland – AMOS Photos/Channel 4

KIM HORTON 63 Up – MultiStory Media/ITV

MICHAEL HARTE Don’t F**okay With Cats: Searching an Web Killer – Uncooked TV/Netflix

EDITING: FICTION

DAN CRINNION Killing Eve (Episode 4) – Sid Light Movies/BBC One

ELEN PIERCE LEWIS Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

GARY DOLLNER Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

SIMON SMITH, JINX GODFREY Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam

AMBER RIMELL, BRONSKI, MISTY BUCKLEY, TIM ROUTLEDGE Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) – BBC Studios, Tawbox/BBC Two

DAVID BISHOP, VICKY GILL, ANDY TAPLEY, PATRICK DOHERTY Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

MARK BUSK-COWLEY, STEVE KRUGER, IAIN STIRLING, JAMES TINSLEY Love Island – ITV Studios, Movement Content material Group/ITV 2

NIGEL CATMUR, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, ANDREW STOKES The Royal British Legion Competition of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

DANIEL PARKER, BARRIE GOWER Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

INMA AZORIN The Trial of Christine Keeler – Ecosse Movies, Nice Meadow Productions/BBC One

KIRSTIN CHALMERS Catherine the Nice – New Photos, Origin Photos/HBO/Sky Atlantic

LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Side/BBC One

ORIGINAL MUSIC

ADRIAN JOHNSTON Giri/Haji – Sister Photos/BBC Two

ANDREW PHILLIPS Warfare within the Blood – Minnow Movies/BBC Two

DAVID HOLMES, KEEFUS CIANCIA Killing Eve – Sid Light Movies/BBC One

HILDUR GUDNADÓTTIR Chernobyl- Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm

BERTIE GREGORY, HOWARD BOURNE, JOHN SHIER Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC Studios/BBC One

DOUG ANDERSON, ROGER HORROCKS, GAVIN THURSTON Our Planet (Coastal Seas) – Silverback Movies/Netflix

JAMIE MCPHERSON, HECTOR SKEVINGTON-POSTLES, BARRIE BRITTON Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) – Silverback Movies/Netflix

PATRICK SMITH, NEIL HARVEY Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein – Lightbox/BBC Two

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION sponsored by ScreenSkills Excessive-end Tv Abilities Fund

ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Tv/Netflix

JAKOB IHRE Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

JOE ANDERSON Prime Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

SUZIE LAVELLE His Darkish Supplies (Episode 3) – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One

PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft

LAURENCE DORMAN Killing Eve – Sid Light Movies/BBC One

LUKE HULL, CLAIRE LEVINSON-GENDLER Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBOSky Atlantic

MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Tv/Netflix

SAMANTHA HARLEY, MIRI KATZ Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

SCRIPTED CASTING sponsored by Highlight

DES HAMILTON Prime Boy – Cowboy Movies, Easter Partisan Movies, Dream Crew, SpringHill Leisure/Netflix

LAUREN EVANS Intercourse Training – Eleven Movie/Netflix

NINA GOLD, ROBERT STERNE Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

YOKO NARAHASHI, SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF Giri/Haji – Sister/BBC Two

SOUND: FACTUAL sponsored by Shure

GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC Studios/BBC One

GRAHAM WILD, KATE HOPKINS, TIM OWENS Our Planet (One Planet) – Silverback Movies Manufacturing/Netflix

NICK FRY, STEVE SPEED, JAMES EVANS, NICK ADAMS Components 1: Drive to Survive – Field to Field Movies/Netflix

SOUND TEAM Battle of the Brass Bands – Two 4/Sky Arts

SOUND: FICTION

DILLON BENNETT, JON THOMAS, GARETH BULL, JAMES RIDGEWAY His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One

IAN WILKINSON, LEE WALPOLE, FRASER BARBER, STUART HILLIKER A Christmas Carol – FX Productions in affiliation with the BBC, Minim UK Productions, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker/BBC One

Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Tv/Netflix

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

BEN TURNER, CHRIS REYNOLDS, ASA SHOUL The Crown – Left Financial institution Photos, Sony Photos Tv/Netflix

FRAMESTORE, PAINTING PRACTICE, REAL SFX, RUSSELL DODGSON His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios/HBO/BBC One

LINDSAY MCFARLANE, CLAUDIUS CHRISTIAN RAUCH, JEAN-CLÉMENT SORET, DNEG Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

MILK VISUAL EFFECTS, GARETH SPENSLEY, REAL SFX Good Omens – Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, Narrativia, The Clean Company/Amazon Prime Video

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

ALEX MACLEAN The Durrells – Sid Light Movies/ITV

ELASTIC Catherine the Nice – New Photos, Origin Photos/HBO/Sky Atlantic

ELASTIC, PAINTING PRACTICE His Darkish Supplies – Unhealthy Wolf, BBC Studios, HBO/BBC One

LIGHT CREATIVE Ghosts – Monumental Tv, Them There/BBC One

WRITER: COMEDY

DANNY BROCKLEHURST Brassic – Calamity Movies/Sky One

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE Fleabag – Two Brothers Photos/BBC Three

SAM LEIFER, TOM BASDEN Plebs – Rise Movies/ITV2

WRITER: DRAMA

CHARLIE COVELL The Finish of the F***ing World – Clerkenwell Movies, Dominic Buchanan Productions/Channel 4

CRAIG MAZIN Chernobyl – Sister Photos, The Mighty Mint, Phrase Video games/HBO/Sky Atlantic

JESSE ARMSTRONG Succession HBO, Challenge Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions/Sky Atlantic

SHANE MEADOWS, JACK THORNE The Virtues – Warp Movies, Massive Arty Productions/Channel 4

