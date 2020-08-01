BAFTA TV Awards 2020: Shirley Ballas says Bruno Tonioli will “stroll on water” to get to Strictly this year

Strictly Come Dancing decide Shirley Ballas has mentioned that fellow decide Bruno Tonioli will “discover a approach” to be on this year’s present, even when it means “he has to stroll on water”.

Talking after the present’s BAFTA win at this night’s ceremony, the ballroom dancer mentioned when requested about Tonioli’s potential absence on this year’s collection: “All I can say is, I’ve recognized Bruno 11 years. If there’s a approach to fly backwards and forwards, he will discover the way in which.”

She continued: “If he has to stroll on water, he will. But when it’s not secure, then that’s a distinct scenario however I do know Bruno and Bruno will fly his little arms, I like him a lot and I do know he will give his all to get there.”

Over the previous few months, a number of publication have reported that Tonioli, who lives within the US, can be unable to seem on the upcoming collection of Strictly Come Dancing as journey restrictions might forestall him from filming each Strictly and the US model Dancing With The Stars, which begin manufacturing on the identical time.

In earlier years, Tonioli, who has sat on Strictly’s judging panel for the reason that present began in 2004, has flown between the US and the UK every week to movie each exhibits, however due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, he has reportedly chosen to keep in North America.

On the subject of COVID-19 and Strictly 2020, Ballas additionally mentioned that “you can not miss” the upcoming collection as producers are pulling out the stops this year.

“Inside that social distancing, you’ve got to be artistic and we have now clearly [choreographer] Jason Gilkison – probably the greatest minds within the enterprise with creativity, he’ll take these roles and he’ll stick to them and you realize these girls and boys, our professionals, who’re the very best on the earth by the way in which, they will carry to the forefront probably the most magnificent skills that they’ll create,” she mentioned. “I believe you’ll be stunned.”

Strictly, which received the BAFTA for Greatest Leisure Programme at Firday’s ceremony, will be introducing minor modifications to this year’s collection in gentle of COVID-19, together with the requirement that skilled dancers should keep in ‘isolation bubbles‘ for 2 weeks earlier than the present begins.

The BAFTA TV Awards screened on Friday, 31st July on BBC One. Watch them now on BBC iPlayer.

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing to watch, try our TV Information.