BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winner: Idris Elba says “the sky is the restrict” for Luther movie

Luther star Idris Elba has revealed {that a} movie about the rogue detective is “occurring”, and will see Luther department out into the worldwide world of crime-solving.

Talking backstage after receiving the BAFTA Particular Award, the award-winning actor mentioned that the subsequent step for Luther is on the huge display screen.

“I keep that I’d prefer to see it come to a movie and that’s what I feel we’re heading in direction of,” he mentioned. “And looking out ahead to creating that occur. It is occurring, and I’m hoping it’s going to occur quickly.”

When requested the place he wish to see the character go in a movie adaptation, he mentioned: “With a movie, the sky is the restrict.”

“Clearly you may type of be a little bit bit extra daring with the storylines, possibly worldwide, a little bit bit extra up the scale, however John Luther is all the time going to be John Luther.”

Elba has beforehand teased plans for a Luther movie adaptation, saying that there are not any plans for a sixth season of the drama, however that they had been “this shut” to taking the detective to the huge display screen.

Throughout this 12 months’s Virgin Media BAFTA Awards, Elba was awarded the BAFTA Particular Award – one in every of the academy’s highest accolades – in recognition of the actor’s “distinctive profession and dedication to championing range and new expertise in the trade”.

He final appeared on our display screen as detective John Luther in 2019, when 4 episodes of the fifth collection aired over consecutive nights on BBC One. The psychological crime drama, created by Neil Cross, first aired in 2010 and likewise stars Ruth Wilson, Dermot Crowley and Wunmi Mosaku.

Elba is at present starring in the third collection of Sky comedy In the Lengthy Run, which he additionally created.

In case you’re wanting for one thing to look at, try our TV Information.