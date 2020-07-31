BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners LIVE – full list of winners as they’re announced

It could be a reasonably totally different, considerably extra socially-distanced event than traditional, however the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 continues to be very a lot occurring, with Richard Ayoade internet hosting a digital ceremony to rejoice the easiest of British in TV.

RadioTimes.com will probably be bringing you reside protection of the 2020 TV BAFTAs all through the night time, together with the newest information on who’s gained what.

You’ll discover the full list of nominees under – stick round and we’ll be updating the web page with the newest winners as quickly as they’re announced.

Chernobyl is the early frontrunner with 14 nominations in complete, matching the report set by Killing Eve final yr, whereas Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown has seven nominations, with Fleabag sequence two and Giri/Haji being netting six nominations apiece.

The ceremony begins at 7pm, with winners’ being announced up till 8.30pm.

BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners – full list

Main actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Lacking – BBC One

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Main actor

Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4

Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Callum Turner, The Seize – BBC One

Supporting actress

WINNER Naomi Ackie, The Finish of the F***ing World – Channel 4

Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Jasmine Jobson, High Boy – Netflix

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Leisure efficiency

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two

WINNER Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4

Lee Mack, Would I Misinform You – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Present – BBC One

Male efficiency in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Ncuti Gatwa, Intercourse Schooling – Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, House – Channel 4

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Feminine efficiency in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three

Drama sequence

The Crown – Netflix

The Finish Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4

Gentleman Jack – BBC One ]

Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil Battle – Channel 4

Elizabeth Is Lacking – BBC One

The Left Behind – BBC Three

Accountable Youngster – BBC Two

Mini-series

A Confession – ITV

Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

The Sufferer – BBC One

The Virtues – Channel 4

Cleaning soap and persevering with drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Avenue – ITV

Emmerdale – ITV

Holby Metropolis – BBC One

Worldwide

Euphoria – Sky Atlantic

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Unbelievable – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

Leisure programme

The Best Dancer – BBC One

The Rap Sport UK – BBC Three

WINNER Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Voice UK – ITV

Comedy leisure programme

The Graham Norton Present – BBC One

The Final Leg – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Taskmaster – Dave

Scripted comedy

Disaster – Channel 4

Derry Women – Channel 4

Fleabag – BBC Three

Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Options

Joe Lycett’s Obtained Your Again – Channel 4

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

Snackmasters – Channel 4

Should-see second

Coronation Avenue, the loss of life of Sinead Osborne – ITV

Fleabag, Confessional scene – BBC Three

Sport of Thrones, Arya kills the Night time King – Sky Atlantic

Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One

Line of Obligation, John Corbett’s loss of life – BBC One

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2

Present affairs

Rising up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Children (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Publicity) – ITV

Single documentary

The Abused – Channel 5

David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Two

The Household Secret – Channel 4

The Final Survivors – BBC Two

Factual sequence

Crime and Punishment – Channel 4

Don’t F**Ok With Cats: Searching An Web Killer – Netflix

Leaving Neverland – Channel 4

Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One

Actuality and constructed factual

Superstar Gogglebox – Channel 4

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV

Race Throughout The World – BBC Two

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three

Specialist factual

Eight Days: To The Moon And Again – BBC Two

Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two

Yorkshire Ripper Information: A Very British Crime Story – BBC 4

Information protection

Hong Kong Protests – Sky Information ITV

Information At Ten: Election Outcomes – ITN/ITV

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC Information/BBC Two

Victoria Derbyshire: Males Who Misplaced Beloved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC Information/BBC Two

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Last: England v South Africa – ITV

ICC Cricket World Cup Last – Sky Sports activities

Cricket Fifa Ladies’s World Cup 2019 Semi Last: England v USA – BBC One

Wimbledon 2019 Males’s Last – BBC One

Dwell occasion

Blue Planet Dwell – BBC One

Election 2019 Dwell: The Outcomes – ITN/ITV

Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two

Operation Dwell – Channel 5

Quick-form programme

Anyplace However Westminster – The Guardian

Mind In Gear – BBC iPlayer

Quickly Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC 4

Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC 4

