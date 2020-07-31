BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners LIVE – full list of winners as they’re announced

It could be a reasonably totally different, considerably extra socially-distanced event than traditional, however the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2020 continues to be very a lot occurring, with Richard Ayoade internet hosting a digital ceremony to rejoice the easiest of British in TV.
RadioTimes.com will probably be bringing you reside protection of the 2020 TV BAFTAs all through the night time, together with the newest information on who’s gained what.
You’ll discover the full list of nominees under – stick round and we’ll be updating the web page with the newest winners as quickly as they’re announced.
Chernobyl is the early frontrunner with 14 nominations in complete, matching the report set by Killing Eve final yr, whereas Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown has seven nominations, with Fleabag sequence two and Giri/Haji being netting six nominations apiece.
The ceremony begins at 7pm, with winners’ being announced up till 8.30pm.
BAFTA TV Awards 2020 winners – full list
Main actress
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Lacking – BBC One
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4
Main actor
Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4
Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Callum Turner, The Seize – BBC One
Supporting actress
WINNER Naomi Ackie, The Finish of the F***ing World – Channel 4
Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
Jasmine Jobson, High Boy – Netflix
Supporting actor
Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV
Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
Leisure efficiency
Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two
WINNER Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Present with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4
Lee Mack, Would I Misinform You – BBC One
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Present – BBC One
Male efficiency in a comedy programme
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Ncuti Gatwa, Intercourse Schooling – Netflix
Youssef Kerkour, House – Channel 4
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
Feminine efficiency in a comedy programme
Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three
Drama sequence
The Crown – Netflix
The Finish Of The F***Ing World – Channel 4
Gentleman Jack – BBC One ]
Giri/Haji – BBC Two
Single drama
Brexit: The Uncivil Battle – Channel 4
Elizabeth Is Lacking – BBC One
The Left Behind – BBC Three
Accountable Youngster – BBC Two
Mini-series
A Confession – ITV
Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic
The Sufferer – BBC One
The Virtues – Channel 4
Cleaning soap and persevering with drama
Casualty – BBC One
Coronation Avenue – ITV
Emmerdale – ITV
Holby Metropolis – BBC One
Worldwide
Euphoria – Sky Atlantic
Succession – Sky Atlantic
Unbelievable – Netflix
When They See Us – Netflix
Leisure programme
The Best Dancer – BBC One
The Rap Sport UK – BBC Three
WINNER Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
The Voice UK – ITV
Comedy leisure programme
The Graham Norton Present – BBC One
The Final Leg – Channel 4
The Ranganation – BBC Two
Taskmaster – Dave
Scripted comedy
Disaster – Channel 4
Derry Women – Channel 4
Fleabag – BBC Three
Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4
Options
Joe Lycett’s Obtained Your Again – Channel 4
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
Snackmasters – Channel 4
Should-see second
Coronation Avenue, the loss of life of Sinead Osborne – ITV
Fleabag, Confessional scene – BBC Three
Sport of Thrones, Arya kills the Night time King – Sky Atlantic
Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One
Line of Obligation, John Corbett’s loss of life – BBC One
Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2
Present affairs
Rising up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Children (Dispatches) – Channel 4
The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4
Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One
Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Publicity) – ITV
Single documentary
The Abused – Channel 5
David Harewood: Psychosis And Me – BBC Two
The Household Secret – Channel 4
The Final Survivors – BBC Two
Factual sequence
Crime and Punishment – Channel 4
Don’t F**Ok With Cats: Searching An Web Killer – Netflix
Leaving Neverland – Channel 4
Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure – BBC One
Actuality and constructed factual
Superstar Gogglebox – Channel 4
Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV
Race Throughout The World – BBC Two
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three
Specialist factual
Eight Days: To The Moon And Again – BBC Two
Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two
Yorkshire Ripper Information: A Very British Crime Story – BBC 4
Information protection
Hong Kong Protests – Sky Information ITV
Information At Ten: Election Outcomes – ITN/ITV
Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC Information/BBC Two
Victoria Derbyshire: Males Who Misplaced Beloved Ones To Knife Crime – BBC Information/BBC Two
Sport
2019 Rugby World Cup Last: England v South Africa – ITV
ICC Cricket World Cup Last – Sky Sports activities
Cricket Fifa Ladies’s World Cup 2019 Semi Last: England v USA – BBC One
Wimbledon 2019 Males’s Last – BBC One
Dwell occasion
Blue Planet Dwell – BBC One
Election 2019 Dwell: The Outcomes – ITN/ITV
Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two
Operation Dwell – Channel 5
Quick-form programme
Anyplace However Westminster – The Guardian
Mind In Gear – BBC iPlayer
Quickly Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC 4
Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC 4
