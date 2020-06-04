BAFTA TV Awards nominations for BAME performers increase 167 per cent

The variety of BAME performers nominated for the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 has risen dramatically year-on-year, with an increase of 167 per cent.

Eight BAME people had been nominated in efficiency classes this 12 months, greater than double final 12 months’s quantity, as Deadline revealed.

BAME actors nominated included Intercourse Schooling’s resident scene-stealer Ncuti Gatwa (beforehand featured in RadioTimes.com sequence The Netflix Impact), double-nominee Gbemisola Ikumelo for Famalam, and Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie, who performed a supporting position within the newest sequence of black comedy The Finish of the F***ing World.

BAFTA got here underneath hearth again in January after it revealed its all-white listing of performing nominees for the BAFTA Movie Awards. The listing sparked a backlash and the trending hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite, as movies resembling Us, Harriet, and Parasite, the eventual Finest Image winner on the Oscars, had been all snubbed.

This 12 months’s TV BAFTA nominations embrace the miniseries Chernobyl, Netflix’s biopic The Crown, and the Emmy-winning Fleabag sequence two, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony, which was initially set to happen on 17th Might, will now be hosted on Friday 31st July – with protection of the occasion set to be broadcast stay on BBC One.

In the meantime, the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will probably be happening on-line on Friday 17 July.

