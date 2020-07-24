BAFTA TV Awards pre-show to live stream online in place of red carpet with very special guests

We’ve identified for some time that the delayed BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony will look a bit totally different than earlier years’ iterations of the occasion – and now one other new change has been unveiled by the Academy.

BAFTA has introduced {that a} live streamed Pre-Present will precede this yr’s ceremony, taking the place of the standard red carpet programme which paperwork the nominees arriving on the venue.

The present shall be hosted by comic Tom Allen and can embody interviews with nominees and movie star visitor presenters in studio and through video link-up.

Allen stated of his internet hosting gig: “I’m delighted to be bringing you behind-the-scenes interviews on the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Pre-Present and might’t wait to provide help to rejoice this yr’s fantastic TV expertise earlier than the large night time. I guess BAFTA present good crisps too.”

Accessible to view on all of BAFTA’s social channels – Twitter, YouTube and Fb – the pre-show will start at 6pm and lead into the primary occasion at 7pm.

Internationally-acclaimed comic, musician, actor and author, Tim Minchin will open and shut the present with two songs he wrote particularly for his latest Sky sequence, Upright.

Talking in regards to the upcoming efficiency, Minchin stated: “I’d very very like to be in a beautiful theatre in stunning London, dressed in an on-loan tuxedo, making an attempt to keep sober sufficient to bear in mind the lyrics I last-minute wrote for the opening of UK telly’s night time of nights.

“As it’s, I’ve pre recorded the music from Sydney in the 25-yr previous tux I had in my closet, and I remembered the phrases wonderful as a result of we filmed it in the morning, and neither the pandemic nor the prime quality of inexpensive Australian wines have as but pushed me to AM consuming. (I’m extremely honoured to have been requested and am excited to see how the entire thing is put collectively, given how very exhausting the BAFTAs people have labored to make it special.)”

The BAFTA pre-show will function interviews from Jodie Comer, Stephen Graham, Mo Gilligan, Callum Turner, Glenda Jackson and Jamie Demetriou – and lots of extra.

The celebrated ceremony had initially been scheduled for Spring earlier than a postponement was introduced in March because the extent of the coronavirus pandemic turned clear- with the awards now being held on July 31st, offered by first-time BAFTA host Richard Ayoade.

It’s the first time the awards have ever been offered behind closed doorways, with the nominees invited to get entangled by a mixture of video link-ups and pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

The complete checklist of BAFTA 2020 TV nominations was introduced on Thursday 4th June 2020, with Sky Atlantic’s miniseries Chernobyl main the way in which with 14 nominations, together with greatest miniseries, greatest main actor for Jared Harris and greatest supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard.

Different programmes to rating spectacular nomination hauls embody Netflix’s hit royal sequence The Crown with seven in addition to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed comedy sequence Fleabag and Joe Barton’s crime epic Giri/Haji, each of which picked up six nominations.

The Virgin Media British Academy Tv Awards air on Friday 31st July at 7pm on BBC One – discover out what else is on with our TV Information