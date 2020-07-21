BAFTA TV Awards pre-show to live stream online in place of red carpet

We’ve recognized for some time that the delayed BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony will look a bit totally different than earlier years’ iterations of the occasion – and now one other new change has been unveiled by the Academy.

BAFTA has introduced {that a} live streamed Pre-Present will precede this yr’s ceremony, taking the place of the same old red carpet programme which paperwork the nominees arriving on the venue.

The present shall be hosted by comic Tom Allen and can embody interviews with nominees and celeb visitor presenters in studio and through video link-up.

Obtainable to view on all of BAFTA’s social channels – Twitter, YouTube and Fb – the pre-show will start at 6pm and lead into the principle occasion at 7pm.

An announcement from BAFTA asserting the information learn, “The Virgin Media BAFTAs recognise the easiest in tv from 2019 and the trade’s most interesting are right here to get us prepared for the large evening.”

The ceremony had initially been scheduled for Spring earlier than a postponement was introduced in March because the extent of the coronavirus pandemic grew to become clear- with the awards now being held on July 31st, offered by first-time BAFTA host Richard Ayoade.

It’s the first time the awards have ever been offered behind closed doorways, with the nominees invited to become involved by way of a mix of video link-ups and pre-recorded acceptance speeches.

The total listing of BAFTA 2020 TV nominations was introduced on Thursday 4th June 2020, with Sky Atlantic’s miniseries Chernobyl main the best way with 14 nominations, together with greatest miniseries, greatest main actor for Jared Harris and greatest supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard.

Different programmes to rating spectacular nomination hauls embody Netflix’s hit royal sequence The Crown with seven in addition to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed comedy sequence Fleabag and Joe Barton’s crime epic Giri/Haji, each of which picked up six nominations.

The Virgin Media British Academy Tv Awards air on Friday 31st July at 7pm on BBC One – discover out what else is on with our TV Information