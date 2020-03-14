Bag firm adds ‘unique’ appeal by stitching in historical figures’ letters

Antiquarians voice rising anger on the breaking up of distinctive letters by means of well-known names from Queen Victoria to Charles Dickens and even Napoleon

Love historic paperwork signed by means of figures paying homage to Queen Victoria and Charles Dickens? Love luxurious purses? A model new company is targeting this novel crossover market with distinctive baggage containing snippets of distinctive manuscripts by means of well-known figures – to the fury of antiquarian booksellers, who say they’re destroying cultural property.

Sekrè, a German-Swiss startup, is selling the “luxurious purses with a secret” – the secret being that they comprise fragments of distinctive paperwork by means of the likes of Queen Victoria (a letter to the sphere marshal Henry Lord Hardinge from 1855), King Frederick William III (a love letter from 1829), Empress Maria Theresia of Austria ( authorising the deployment of her navy in 1756) and Dickens (a handwritten letter from 1851). Costing as a lot as €6,800 (£6,000), many of the traces have already purchased out.

